Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    What channel is Mississippi State football vs Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saBnr_0wDPyeWx00

    Mississippi State football continues to push for its first SEC win of the season with Saturday's home game against Texas A&M.

    The Bulldogs had an encouraging performance at Georgia despite the 41-31 loss, with the offense putting together its best game of the season with quarterback Michael Van Buren.

    Texas A&M was off last week following the Oct. 5 demolition of Missouri in College Station.

    Here's how to watch the Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M on today?

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Davis Wade Stadium, with Ashley Stroehlein reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 3:15 p.m. CT

    The Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M game starts at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

    Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M predictions, picks, odds

    Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Sklar's prediction: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 24

    MSU feels like it’s close to a breakthrough win. At home, it certainly can keep it close against Texas A&M, but there are still concerns on the offensive and defensive lines.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Texas A&M -17.5
    • O/U: 55.5 points
    • Money line: Texas A&M -800, Mississippi State +550

    Mississippi State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: EKU, W 56-7
    • Sept. 7: at Arizona State, L 30-23
    • Sept. 14: Toledo, L 41-17
    • Sept. 21: Florida, L 45-28
    • Sept. 28: at Texas, L 35-13
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: at Georgia, L 41-31
    • Oct. 19: Texas A&M, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Oct. 26: Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 2: UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 9: at Tennessee, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 29: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 1-5 (0-3 SEC)

    Texas A&M football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Notre Dame, L 23-13
    • Sept. 7: McNeese State, W 52-10
    • Sept. 14: at Florida, W 33-20
    • Sept. 21: Bowling Green, W 26-20
    • Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, W 21-17
    • Oct. 5: Missouri, W 41-10
    • Oct. 12: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 19: at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Oct. 26: LSU, TBD
    • Nov. 2: at South Carolina, TBD
    • Nov. 9: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 16: New Mexico State, 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: at Auburn, TBD
    • Nov. 30: Texas, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 5-1 (3-0 SEC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What channel is Mississippi State football vs Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dak Prescott back to Mississippi State football, ring giant cowbell before Texas A&M game
    The Clarion Ledger2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Judge hears arguments after Garth Brooks’ accuser files motion to seal Mississippi case
    The Clarion Ledger3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy