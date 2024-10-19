What channel is Mississippi State football vs Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Mississippi State football continues to push for its first SEC win of the season with Saturday's home game against Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs had an encouraging performance at Georgia despite the 41-31 loss, with the offense putting together its best game of the season with quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Texas A&M was off last week following the Oct. 5 demolition of Missouri in College Station.

Here's how to watch the Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Davis Wade Stadium, with Ashley Stroehlein reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 3:15 p.m. CT

The Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M game starts at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Sklar's prediction: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 24

MSU feels like it’s close to a breakthrough win. At home, it certainly can keep it close against Texas A&M, but there are still concerns on the offensive and defensive lines.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Texas A&M -17.5

Texas A&M -17.5 O/U: 55.5 points

55.5 points Money line: Texas A&M -800, Mississippi State +550

Aug. 31: EKU, W 56-7

EKU, W 56-7 Sept. 7: at Arizona State, L 30-23

at Arizona State, L 30-23 Sept. 14: Toledo, L 41-17

Toledo, L 41-17 Sept. 21: Florida, L 45-28

Florida, L 45-28 Sept. 28: at Texas, L 35-13

at Texas, L 35-13 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: at Georgia, L 41-31

at Georgia, L 41-31 Oct. 19: Texas A&M, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network Oct. 26: Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network Nov. 2: UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

UMass, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network Nov. 9: at Tennessee, TBD

at Tennessee, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23: Missouri, TBD

Missouri, TBD Nov. 29: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 1-5 (0-3 SEC)

Aug. 31: Notre Dame, L 23-13

Notre Dame, L 23-13 Sept. 7: McNeese State, W 52-10

McNeese State, W 52-10 Sept. 14: at Florida, W 33-20

at Florida, W 33-20 Sept. 21: Bowling Green, W 26-20

Bowling Green, W 26-20 Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, W 21-17

vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, W 21-17 Oct. 5: Missouri, W 41-10

Missouri, W 41-10 Oct. 12: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 19: at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network Oct. 26: LSU, TBD

LSU, TBD Nov. 2: at South Carolina, TBD

at South Carolina, TBD Nov. 9: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 16: New Mexico State, 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network

New Mexico State, 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network Nov. 23: at Auburn, TBD

at Auburn, TBD Nov. 30: Texas, TBD

Texas, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 5-1 (3-0 SEC)

