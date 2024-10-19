Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    What channel is Jackson State football vs Florida A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195fMR_0wDPxcni00

    Jackson State football faces Florida A&M in a big challenge in front of a nationally-televised audience on Saturday in Jackson.

    The Tigers had a bye week following the Oct. 5 win over Alabama A&M in Mobile. JSU is now 2-0 in SWAC play.

    Florida A&M's quirky 2024 schedule included an open date after each of its last three games, allowing little routine to be built in for the start of October. But the Rattlers did win their last game, a 28-13 win over Alabama State on Oct. 5.

    Here's how to watch the Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M on today?

    Jackson State vs. Florida A&M will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    RANKED: No. 25 Jackson State football makes FCS coaches poll for first time this season

    Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M time today

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

    The Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M game starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

    Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M predictions, picks, odds

    Clarion Ledger reporter Michael Chavez's pick: Jackson State 35, Florida A&M 30

    Playing at home will benefit JSU, considering the Tigers haven't played in Jackson in a month. JSU has reached double-digit leads in its past two games, but FAMU poses JSU's biggest FCS challenge this season. With two ranked teams, expect a close game.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17

    • Odds: N/A
    • O/U: N/A

    Jackson State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 29: at UL Monroe, L 30-14
    • Sept. 7: Lane, W 58-7
    • Sept. 14: Southern, W 33-15
    • Sept. 21: at Grambling, L 41-20
    • Sept. 28: at Texas Southern, W 43-14
    • Oct. 5: vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile, W 45-38
    • Oct. 12: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 19: Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Oct. 26: at Bethune Cookman, 2 p.m.
    • Nov. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 9: Mississippi Valley State, TBD
    • Nov. 16: at Alabama State. 2 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 23: at Alcorn State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

    Record: 4-2

    Florida A&M football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 24: vs. Norfolk State in Atlanta, W 24-23
    • Aug. 31: SC State, W 22-18
    • Sept. 7: at Miami (FL), L 56-9
    • Sept. 14: OPEN DATE
    • Sept. 21: at Troy, L 34-12
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: at Alabama State, W 28-13
    • Oct. 12: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 19: at Jackson State, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Oct. 26: Southern, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 2: Texas Southern, 2 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 9: at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m. on ESPN+
    • Nov. 16: Mississippi Valley State, 12 p.m.
    • Nov. 23: vs. Bethune-Cookman in Orlando, 2:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 29: Alabama A&M, TBD

    Record: 3-2

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What channel is Jackson State football vs Florida A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dak Prescott back to Mississippi State football, ring giant cowbell before Texas A&M game
    The Clarion Ledger2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    UPI News2 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Judge hears arguments after Garth Brooks’ accuser files motion to seal Mississippi case
    The Clarion Ledger3 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy