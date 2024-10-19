What channel is Jackson State football vs Florida A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Jackson State football faces Florida A&M in a big challenge in front of a nationally-televised audience on Saturday in Jackson.

The Tigers had a bye week following the Oct. 5 win over Alabama A&M in Mobile. JSU is now 2-0 in SWAC play.

Florida A&M's quirky 2024 schedule included an open date after each of its last three games, allowing little routine to be built in for the start of October. But the Rattlers did win their last game, a 28-13 win over Alabama State on Oct. 5.

Here's how to watch the Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

RANKED: No. 25 Jackson State football makes FCS coaches poll for first time this season

Date : Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Jackson State football vs. Florida A&M game starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Clarion Ledger reporter Michael Chavez's pick: Jackson State 35, Florida A&M 30

Playing at home will benefit JSU, considering the Tigers haven't played in Jackson in a month. JSU has reached double-digit leads in its past two games, but FAMU poses JSU's biggest FCS challenge this season. With two ranked teams, expect a close game.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17

Odds: N/A

N/A O/U: N/A

Aug. 29: at UL Monroe, L 30-14

at UL Monroe, L 30-14 Sept. 7: Lane, W 58-7

Lane, W 58-7 Sept. 14: Southern, W 33-15

Southern, W 33-15 Sept. 21: at Grambling, L 41-20

at Grambling, L 41-20 Sept. 28: at Texas Southern, W 43-14

at Texas Southern, W 43-14 Oct. 5: vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile, W 45-38

vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile, W 45-38 Oct. 12: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 19: Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU Oct. 26: at Bethune Cookman, 2 p.m.

at Bethune Cookman, 2 p.m. Nov. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 9: Mississippi Valley State, TBD

Mississippi Valley State, TBD Nov. 16: at Alabama State. 2 p.m. on ESPN+

at Alabama State. 2 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 23: at Alcorn State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Record: 4-2

Aug. 24: vs. Norfolk State in Atlanta, W 24-23

vs. Norfolk State in Atlanta, W 24-23 Aug. 31: SC State, W 22-18

SC State, W 22-18 Sept. 7: at Miami (FL), L 56-9

at Miami (FL), L 56-9 Sept. 14: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Sept. 21: at Troy, L 34-12

at Troy, L 34-12 Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 5: at Alabama State, W 28-13

at Alabama State, W 28-13 Oct. 12: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 19: at Jackson State, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

at Jackson State, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU Oct. 26: Southern, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Southern, 6 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 2: Texas Southern, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas Southern, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 9: at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ Nov. 16: Mississippi Valley State, 12 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State, 12 p.m. Nov. 23: vs. Bethune-Cookman in Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

vs. Bethune-Cookman in Orlando, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Alabama A&M, TBD

Record: 3-2

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What channel is Jackson State football vs Florida A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game