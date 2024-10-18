A look at some of Mississippi's notable corruption cases, stories. See who

Public corruption is nothing new in Mississippi, and cases against Mississippians who have abused their positions or defrauded taxpayers make for some of the state's most interesting historical points.

Of the many public corruption cases that have gone down in Mississippi, nearly a dozen have become the source material for tell-all books, detailing the acts of criminals and public officials behind closed doors, often with their hands in the honey pot of government funds. Others have detailed how government officials abused their positions to engage in illegal activity.

Given the recent guilty plea of former Jackson City Council Member Angelique Lee, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes, and now a guilty plea of Sherik Marve' Smith, who admitted to facilitating bribes to unknown Jackson city officials, below is a look at some of Mississippi's most notable public corruption cases.

Corruption in Mississippi

As previously reported by the Clarion Ledger , Mississippi in 2014 topped the nation in corruption, according to an index developed from a study of federal convictions of public officials between 1976 and 2008 by researchers at the University of Hong Kong and Indiana University.

That study concluded that in 2014, corruption was costing Mississippi taxpayers (and taxpayers in the other nine most corrupt states) an average of $1,308 per person per year, or 5.2% of those states' average expenditures per year.

"Corruption is an unfortunate theme that has gone throughout our history," said David Sansing, history professor emeritus for the University of Mississippi. "It was said then, 'Everybody's in danger when the Legislature is in session.'"

The Mississippi welfare scandal

As for public corruption, the most recent wound to the Magnolia State's reputation is none other than the Mississippi welfare scandal, which was uncovered by State Auditor Shad White's office in 2020. As reported by several news outlets, the scandal includes the theft and misuse of more than $77 million in Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funds. Elements of the welfare scandal are still being litigated in courts today.

After White revealed the scandal in 2020, it was eventually proven that Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director John Davis had been helping sub-grantees of TANF funds to receive large sums of money with no real level of accountability.

Those millions of dollars that were meant for the state's poorest residents went to luxury items, cars and salaries. In one instance, tens of million of dollars were slated to go to a project to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi with help from former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, an online news outlet based in Ridgeland, won a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the scandal.

The Mississippi Hustle

Before the Mississippi Welfare Scandal, there was the Mississippi Hustle.

In 2014, FBI investigations resulted in the arrests of former Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps and former state lawmaker Cecil McCrory, among others.

Both pleaded not guilty to corruption charges that accused McCrory of giving more than $700,000 in bribes to Epps, including money to pay off the mortgage on a beachfront condo. A grand jury later indicted an Alcorn County supervisor, purchase clerk and three vendors on 259 criminal charges alleging the embezzlement of public funds.

By October 2018, 16 other officials, consultants, contractors and businessmen, which included two former state legislators, were indicted. Eleven pleaded guilty and one committed suicide. Of those who were convicted and placed into federal custody, Epps is one who is currently still serving time.

Gulfport mayor pleaded guilty for FEMA theft

In 2009, the former mayor of Gulfport, Gregory Brent Warr, pleaded guilty to fraud for stealing FEMA money related to Hurricane Katrina cleanup efforts.

Katrina was one of the worst storms in the 21st Century to hit the United States Gulf Coast, decimating large cities like New Orleans and others like Gulfport alike.

Warr falsely claimed he and his family lived at one house that was damaged by Katrina, but in fact they did not. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft, and he served three years of supervised probation and paid FEMA $9,558.00 in restitution. He also had to complete 100 hours of community service.

Operation Pretense

The FBI's undercover probe, "Operation Pretense," which utilized a preacher offering kickbacks, led to the prosecutions of 57 county supervisors on bribery charges, including all of the supervisors in Pontotoc and Rankin counties.

In the 1980s, John Burgess, a Pentecostal minister and businessman from Carthage, was a key figure in the investigation.

In 1982, after investing in a pipe manufacturing company, Burgess learned that the company’s salesmen had to pay kickbacks to supervisors to do business with counties. Burgess told federal agents, and he agreed to cooperate in an undercover investigation.

"He opened an FBI front, the Mid-State Pipe Company, and taped conversations as he took kickbacks from several county supervisors. He ultimately testified against supervisors before grand juries and in two criminal trials," a page from the Mississippi Encyclopedia on the investigation reads.

Theodore Bilbo

If you talk about the history of corruption in Mississippi, you will probably stumble across famed state politician Theodore Bilbo.

Bilbo was well known for his role in several state scandals in the early 20th century, as well as his climb up the political ladder.

In 1910, Bilbo took a $645 bribe as a state lawmaker and claimed he did it as part of his own investigation into those giving bribes. He reportedly had taken the bribe to switch his vote to choose LeRoy Percy as the successor to the late U.S. Sen. James Gordon.

Later on, the Mississippi Senate voted 28-10 to kick him out of office, which was at the time one vote short of the three-quarters needed. During the vote, Bilbo was characterized as "unfit to sit with honest, upright men in a respectable legislative body."

Just five years later, Bilbo was elected governor. After his first term, he was caught hiding in a barn with a calf to avoid a subpoena in a lawsuit. Journalist Fred Sullens wrote: "Some feel sorry for Gov. Russell, others for the girl, and some even for Bilbo; but I, personally, feel sorry for the heifer calf."

Bilbo would wind up serving 10 days of a 30-day sentence in jail for refusing to testify and being held in contempt in a lawsuit between Russell and his secretary, who suing Russel for seducing and impregnating her. He wound up being elected governor again and to the U.S. Senate.

After he died, his statue was placed in the State Capitol Building rotunda, but it was later removed and placed elsewhere during Gov. William Winter's administration.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

