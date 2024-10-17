Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    MS welfare director, advocates talk TANF with state Dems. Tuesday. What did they say?

    By Grant McLaughlin, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    Mississippi Senate and House Democrats heard updates and reform recommendations Tuesday on the state's welfare program from advocates and state officials.

    Among chief concerns expressed at a TANF hearing held at the state capitol Tuesday, Mississippi Department of Human Services officials and reform advocates both want increased access to the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and more financial assistance to TANF recipients.

    As things stand, about $160 million in unobligated or undispersed funds remain in Mississippi's TANF program, which is overseen by MDHS. At the same time, only about 1,600 families are receiving TANF assistance in Mississippi.

    "We have introduced legislation to raise the amount of money allowed to families with temporary assistance, not with any objection from (MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson) or MDHS, but the leadership in the House and the Senate have chosen not to allow our bills to come out," said House Minority Leader Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, on Tuesday. "So, we'll continue to do the work. We'll continue to grind it out."

    During the three-hour-long hearing on TANF, lawmakers heard from MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson, who spoke about the efforts he and his team have made to make TANF more accessible and less prone to misuse. Misuse was the case under former MDHS Director John Davis, who has pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government for his role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. The ordeal included the theft and misuse of at least $77 million in TANF funds.

    In 2020, State Auditor Shad White released an audit report showing gross misuse of tens of millions of TANF dollars. Since then, MDHS has filed a lawsuit to reclaim those misspent funds from people, including former Southern Miss and NFL football player Brett Favre, along with more than three dozen other individuals, companies and groups.

    Two other defendants in the case, Nancy and Zachary New, pleaded guilty in 2022 to several charges, including bribing a public official, fraud against the government and wire fraud, among others.

    Since taking over as executive director, Anderson said the Legislature has approved increasing monthly payments to $260 a month for families receiving assistance, as well as separated Child Protection Services from MDHS. MDHS has also updated its online presence and made efforts to make it easier for people to apply online via smartphones for TANF. CPS also receives $29 million per year in TANF funds from MDHS as a subgrantee, Anderson said.

    Anderson's position also no longer has direct access to the approval process for nonprofits or other groups seeking TANF grants from MDHS, which was one way Davis was able to abuse the state's welfare program.

    "I've tried to do everything I can to improve what, clearly, we all know was a broken program," Anderson said. "It was broken in the last administration. It was not doing what it was supposed to do. I tell the folks at the agency that we are moving that agency toward excellence, and I will be the first to admit we got a long road toward excellence, so we're still working on fixing the problem."

    Read about latest TANF scandal update Brett Favre was key investor in Prevacus. Now, MS judge rules convicted founder can travel

    Anderson also said he plans to make recommendations to the Legislature to increase the amount of TANF money given to families per month.

    "We're asking for a $60 increase to take it to $320 as a starting point, and then you add $36 for the second person and $24 for each additional person," Anderson said.

    Recommendations asked for in Mississippi TANF program

    Several advocates and policy experts also spoke during the meeting to ask for further change to the state's welfare program.

    Of them, Southern Poverty Law Center Policy Director Sonya Williams Barnes gave lawmakers a list of recommendations to reform TANF.

    As for those recommendations, Barnes said the state should pass laws to end drug testing requirements, to which Anderson pointed out that of 39 applicants, only five tested positive this year and immediate work requirements, which Barnes said can force TANF recipients into the same limited income situations that put them on the program. Barnes said lawmakers should allow also for more education opportunities for welfare recipients to gain skills and knowledge for higher paying jobs.

    Barnes added that the TANF application process is lengthy and difficult for some people to get through, and an avenue for more accessible, more easily completed applications should be considered.

    "Given the rising cost of living and the increase in children experiencing poverty in our state, the time is now for us to reprioritize TANF aid to Mississippi's most vulnerable families," Barnes said. "There are numerous barriers that stand in the way of Mississippians accessing TANF benefits, put simply, Mississippi families who need TANF are not able to access them. According to an analyst conducted by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Mississippi has one of the lowest TANF to poverty ratios in the nation."

    Anderson pointed that most of the things MDHS does regarding TANF are either federally mandated or required through state statute. He also said that MDHS does subgrants with groups in the state to provide education opportunities and work programs to allow for recipients to get better jobs.

    Brett Favre's testimony to Congress 'I didn't know what TANF was': Brett Favre testifies before Congress about MS welfare scandal

    Anderson added there are several definitions of "work" within the work requirement and some work and education programs do classify.

    Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS welfare director, advocates talk TANF with state Dems. Tuesday. What did they say?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Disney continues collaboration with Millsaps with new grant. See why and how much
    The Clarion Ledger2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy