MS welfare director, advocates talk TANF with state Dems. Tuesday. What did they say?

Mississippi Senate and House Democrats heard updates and reform recommendations Tuesday on the state's welfare program from advocates and state officials.

Among chief concerns expressed at a TANF hearing held at the state capitol Tuesday, Mississippi Department of Human Services officials and reform advocates both want increased access to the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and more financial assistance to TANF recipients.

As things stand, about $160 million in unobligated or undispersed funds remain in Mississippi's TANF program, which is overseen by MDHS. At the same time, only about 1,600 families are receiving TANF assistance in Mississippi.

"We have introduced legislation to raise the amount of money allowed to families with temporary assistance, not with any objection from (MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson) or MDHS, but the leadership in the House and the Senate have chosen not to allow our bills to come out," said House Minority Leader Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, on Tuesday. "So, we'll continue to do the work. We'll continue to grind it out."

During the three-hour-long hearing on TANF, lawmakers heard from MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson, who spoke about the efforts he and his team have made to make TANF more accessible and less prone to misuse. Misuse was the case under former MDHS Director John Davis, who has pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government for his role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. The ordeal included the theft and misuse of at least $77 million in TANF funds.

In 2020, State Auditor Shad White released an audit report showing gross misuse of tens of millions of TANF dollars. Since then, MDHS has filed a lawsuit to reclaim those misspent funds from people, including former Southern Miss and NFL football player Brett Favre, along with more than three dozen other individuals, companies and groups.

Two other defendants in the case, Nancy and Zachary New, pleaded guilty in 2022 to several charges, including bribing a public official, fraud against the government and wire fraud, among others.

Since taking over as executive director, Anderson said the Legislature has approved increasing monthly payments to $260 a month for families receiving assistance, as well as separated Child Protection Services from MDHS. MDHS has also updated its online presence and made efforts to make it easier for people to apply online via smartphones for TANF. CPS also receives $29 million per year in TANF funds from MDHS as a subgrantee, Anderson said.

Anderson's position also no longer has direct access to the approval process for nonprofits or other groups seeking TANF grants from MDHS, which was one way Davis was able to abuse the state's welfare program.

"I've tried to do everything I can to improve what, clearly, we all know was a broken program," Anderson said. "It was broken in the last administration. It was not doing what it was supposed to do. I tell the folks at the agency that we are moving that agency toward excellence, and I will be the first to admit we got a long road toward excellence, so we're still working on fixing the problem."

Anderson also said he plans to make recommendations to the Legislature to increase the amount of TANF money given to families per month.

"We're asking for a $60 increase to take it to $320 as a starting point, and then you add $36 for the second person and $24 for each additional person," Anderson said.

Recommendations asked for in Mississippi TANF program

Several advocates and policy experts also spoke during the meeting to ask for further change to the state's welfare program.

Of them, Southern Poverty Law Center Policy Director Sonya Williams Barnes gave lawmakers a list of recommendations to reform TANF.

As for those recommendations, Barnes said the state should pass laws to end drug testing requirements, to which Anderson pointed out that of 39 applicants, only five tested positive this year and immediate work requirements, which Barnes said can force TANF recipients into the same limited income situations that put them on the program. Barnes said lawmakers should allow also for more education opportunities for welfare recipients to gain skills and knowledge for higher paying jobs.

Barnes added that the TANF application process is lengthy and difficult for some people to get through, and an avenue for more accessible, more easily completed applications should be considered.

"Given the rising cost of living and the increase in children experiencing poverty in our state, the time is now for us to reprioritize TANF aid to Mississippi's most vulnerable families," Barnes said. "There are numerous barriers that stand in the way of Mississippians accessing TANF benefits, put simply, Mississippi families who need TANF are not able to access them. According to an analyst conducted by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Mississippi has one of the lowest TANF to poverty ratios in the nation."

Anderson pointed that most of the things MDHS does regarding TANF are either federally mandated or required through state statute. He also said that MDHS does subgrants with groups in the state to provide education opportunities and work programs to allow for recipients to get better jobs.

Anderson added there are several definitions of "work" within the work requirement and some work and education programs do classify.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

