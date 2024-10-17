Disney continues collaboration with Millsaps with new grant. See why and how much

Millsaps College professor of anthropology George Bey continues to make an impact on the northern Yucatan in Mexico.

His and the school's latest achievement is a $58,000 grant from the Disney Conservation Fund to support the ongoing research at the Kaxil Kiuic Biocultural Reserve in the Puuc region of northern Yucatan, Mexico.

Sharing the history of the Mayan culture with Millsaps College has been the life's work of Bey.

Just last year, he and his team were highlighted in a four-part documentary series , "The Rise and Fall of the Maya," for the National Geographic Network, which is owned by Disney.

Episode 2, Civilization, highlighted Bey, Millsaps professor Evan Parker and other Millsaps students and staff as new evidence is unearthed in Mexico’s Yucatan, transforming long-held ideas about the growth of the Maya civilization.

Bey is a professor of Anthropology at Millsaps College. He has worked in Mesoamerica since 1980 and for the last 23 years has served as co-director of the Bolonchen Regional Archaeological Project. He was also the subject of a 2016 National Geographic documentary "Quest for the Lost Maya." Bey also serves as president of the international non-profit organization Kaxil Kiuic A.C.

The latest project focuses on monitoring threatened species such as the jaguar and king vulture, working in partnership with local Maya communities to safeguard the region’s unique biodiversity. The grant is renewable, providing the potential for long-term conservation efforts.

“This grant highlights our legitimacy as a research institution and demonstrates that a small college like Millsaps can have a significant impact on global conservation issues," Bey said. “Our long-term goal is to establish a sustainable monitoring program for threatened species in the Puuc region. This is a dynamic time for the Yucatan ecosystem, we want to ensure that our research not only provides important data but also supports long-term conservation efforts.”

The project will be executed in collaboration with several partners including Dr. Carlos Ibarra, a professor of human ecology from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico and James Callaghan, director of the Kaxil Kiuic Biocultural Reserve.

The year-long project, which begins this month will monitor both the jaguar and the king vulture, two species vital to the ecosystem of the Puuc region, as well as others.

“We aim to collect data inside and outside the reserve,” Bey said “We’ll work closely with local Maya communities to establish long-term monitoring efforts, ensuring that these species are not only studied but protected.”

Technology has changed archeology

Bey's and Millsaps' work going forward in the Yucatan will be to focus on the high point of the Maya culture and the collapse of the culture. He spends about three months out of the year in the Yucatan while teaching on the Millsaps Jackson campus the rest of the year.

One thing that is expediting the process of discovery is a relatively new way of searching the jungles, called LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging. It is a remote sensing method used to examine the surface of the Earth.

For this Disney project, the international team will use camera grids and LiDAR to collect critical data. The project will deploy a network of camera traps throughout the Kaxil Kiuic Biocultural Reserve and surrounding areas. These motion-activated cameras will capture images of wildlife, particularly the elusive jaguar, providing crucial data on population sizes, movement patterns and behaviors. In addition, the team will use acoustic monitoring devices to track the presence of the king vulture, identified by its distinctive calls.

Research Opportunities for Millsaps Students

Millsaps students will play an essential role in this research.

Millsaps professor Dr. Will Selman is presently directing a standalone biological project studying jaguars in the reserve. Zoology students are working with him on this multiyear project and will be visiting Yucatan over the winter break to learn more about his jaguar research and the new project.

Another component is the collaboration with local Maya communities. The Millsaps team will train community members in data collection techniques, allowing them to play an active role in the conservation of their home environment.

Workshops will be held in nearby villages to educate locals about the importance of protecting endangered species. By involving these communities, the research aims to create a sustainable, locally driven conservation effort that will continue beyond the duration of the project.

In addition to working with local communities and collecting data, the Millsaps team hopes to inspire broader conservation efforts by sharing their findings through Disney’s global platforms. “This grant not only supports our research but also opens doors for us to share our work with a global audience,” Bey noted. “Partnering with Disney gives us a chance to bring attention to the important conservation work we’re doing and inspire others to take action.”

The Disney Conservation Fund has long been recognized for supporting global conservation efforts. Since its inception in 1995, the DCF has contributed more than $125 million to wildlife conservation programs worldwide, including supporting the work of conservation icons like Dr. Jane Goodall.

"It is hoped that millions of people around the world will learn of the Millsaps Kiuic project through the DCF and Walt Disney Community," Bey said

