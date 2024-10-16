Open in App
    • The Clarion Ledger

    Hearing set for man accused of murdering Wendy Gilbreath at Merit Health. What we know

    By Pam Dankins, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    The man accused of assaulting and murdering 51-year-old Wendy Gilbreath at Merit Health Central in Jackson is set to have a motion hearing Thursday.

    On March 5, Gilbreath, a 51-year-old Texan was passing through the Jackson area and stopped at Merit Health Central where she was brutally assaulted on the sixth floor of the facility, allegedly by another patient she had never met.

    The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Gilbreath. Yet nearly six months after authorities reported Gilbreath dead, no officials released the name of Gilbreath’s accused killer. The Clarion Ledger was the first media outlet to break the news in August that 36-year-old David Reed of Diamondhead, was Gilbreath’s alleged perpetrator.

    On Thursday, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Adrienne Wooten will either grant or deny a motion requesting for Reed to be found not competent to stand trial as well as be committed to the Mississippi State Hospital in Whitefield.

    The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

    Previous Clarion Ledger reporting shows a Hinds County grand jury indicted Reed on June 28 in connection to the murder of Gilbreath . According to the one-page indictment, Reed allegedly killed Gilbreath "by grabbing her by the neck and slamming her head into the floor multiple times."

    The next day, on March 6 — 11 weeks shy of her 52nd birthday , Gilbreath was pronounced dead at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvJX6_0w8mod1N00

    EXCLUSIVE. More details on man accused: Who is accused of killing Gilbreath? Could the death have been prevented? Did officials follow protocols?

    According to previous Clarion Ledger reporting and police statements, Reed was experiencing what hospital officials called a “psychiatric episode” when he attacked Gilbreath.

    Lead defense attorney William Bell said the defense stance is insanity at the time of the alleged crime, citing Reed has an "extensive family history of mental illness" including a grandmother who was a patient in the Texas State hospital system and disappeared in the 1970s. He also had an aunt who died in a state hospital.

    "Mr. Reed also has other relatives who (like Mr. Reed) have a history of hospital admissions for various forms of mental illness," Bell wrote in court filings.

    In addition to Reed's family mental health history, court filings show Reed’s 16-year-long documented history of mental illness.

    Medical records documented in court filings show Reed having a history of “schizoaffective disorder — bipolar type (Unstable),” “suicidal ideations,” “alcohol abuse,” “anxiety disorder” and a “personal history of traumatic brain injury."

    See why: Carly Madison Gregg and her defense attorneys are seeking a new trial. The State has issued a response

    Jackson police chief on: Mental health patients from across country finding their way to Jackson. Where are people most located in Jackson?

    Additionally, an exhibit in court records filed by Bell illustrated a timeline of Reed’s psychiatric history, showing a number of inpatient hospital admissions for treatment of mental illness dating back to 2008 when Reed was approximately 20 years old. Medical records in court filings also show Reed had been admitted more than five times for psychiatric treatment near the Gulfport-Biloxi area, not in Hinds County.

    On March 2-3, Reed stayed overnight at Ochsner Medical Center Emergency Room in Bay St. Louis. And on March 3, two days before the assault, an ambulance transported Reed 200 miles from the emergency room in Bay St. Louis to Merit Health in Jackson.

    Oak Hill Inn
    20h ago
    Bad genes!!!
