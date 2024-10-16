Attendance down at State Fair compared to 2023. See how it compares to previous years

Mississippi's 165th State Fair ended Sunday with an overall estimated attendance of nearly 507,000, according to Mississippi's Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson at a press conference Tuesday at the Trade Mart at the state fairgrounds.

The 12-day event saw attendance numbers down nearly 20,000 or 3% compared to 2023, which brought 525,576 guests to the fairgrounds in Downtown Jackson. But both this year and last year had far less attendance compared to 2021, which saw a total of 562,521.

Gibson said he thought the weather had something to do with the numbers being down.

"We had good weather, but that first weekend, it was downright hot around here," Gibson said. "I think that was part of it. Weather is 90% of the state fair. If we had weather on the first weekend like we have had the last couple days, I expect attendance would have been up."

He also said he believes having a curfew and closing earlier than usual probably led to some people not attending as well. There were no major incidents reported at this year's fair.

"However, safety and security is the No. 1 priority, and we had a safe event," Gibson said. "In my eyes, the curfew was a positive effect."

Goats and more: A world behind the rides: a look into the MS State Fair goat shows

Fair Food: MS State Fair food: We took professional chefs to the fair. Here's what they recommend

The fair has yet to see the same numbers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, a total attendance of 612,198 was recorded, which was more than 100,000 more than this year's attendance. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, attendance at the fair was only 370,587.

Gibson said initial numbers suggest that revenues for the fair will be up, and that fairgoers took advantage of the free lunch admission and spent more money while inside than would normally have been spent during lunch hours in years past.

However, he said there are no official numbers ready to be released, but that he expects those numbers to be available in the next couple of weeks.

He also said that while attendance was down slightly, he believes the numbers are better than other fairs nationwide. However, there were no statistics provided.

Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show

Gibson took advantage of the opportunity to talk about the upcoming Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show.

The event, which will take place Feb. 7-15, 2025, will be the 60th anniversary of the event.

It is billed as the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River and one of the 60 largest rodeos in the world. It will bring in professional cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing for slots in the overall nationals rodeo later in 2025.

It will also showcase many musical acts throughout the two weeks, including Sam Barber, George Birge, Lorrie Morgan, Clay Walker, Zach Top, Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson.

Tickets are going on sale earlier than usual, beginning Oct. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the state fairground or at www.dixienational.org

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Attendance down at State Fair compared to 2023. See how it compares to previous years