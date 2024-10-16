Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Clarion Ledger

    Attendance down at State Fair compared to 2023. See how it compares to previous years

    By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    Mississippi's 165th State Fair ended Sunday with an overall estimated attendance of nearly 507,000, according to Mississippi's Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson at a press conference Tuesday at the Trade Mart at the state fairgrounds.

    The 12-day event saw attendance numbers down nearly 20,000 or 3% compared to 2023, which brought 525,576 guests to the fairgrounds in Downtown Jackson. But both this year and last year had far less attendance compared to 2021, which saw a total of 562,521.

    Gibson said he thought the weather had something to do with the numbers being down.

    "We had good weather, but that first weekend, it was downright hot around here," Gibson said. "I think that was part of it. Weather is 90% of the state fair. If we had weather on the first weekend like we have had the last couple days, I expect attendance would have been up."

    He also said he believes having a curfew and closing earlier than usual probably led to some people not attending as well. There were no major incidents reported at this year's fair.

    "However, safety and security is the No. 1 priority, and we had a safe event," Gibson said. "In my eyes, the curfew was a positive effect."

    Goats and more: A world behind the rides: a look into the MS State Fair goat shows

    Fair Food: MS State Fair food: We took professional chefs to the fair. Here's what they recommend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpYrf_0w8mnWpN00

    The fair has yet to see the same numbers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, a total attendance of 612,198 was recorded, which was more than 100,000 more than this year's attendance. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, attendance at the fair was only 370,587.

    Gibson said initial numbers suggest that revenues for the fair will be up, and that fairgoers took advantage of the free lunch admission and spent more money while inside than would normally have been spent during lunch hours in years past.

    However, he said there are no official numbers ready to be released, but that he expects those numbers to be available in the next couple of weeks.

    He also said that while attendance was down slightly, he believes the numbers are better than other fairs nationwide. However, there were no statistics provided.

    Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show

    Gibson took advantage of the opportunity to talk about the upcoming Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show.

    The event, which will take place Feb. 7-15, 2025, will be the 60th anniversary of the event.

    It is billed as the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River and one of the 60 largest rodeos in the world. It will bring in professional cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing for slots in the overall nationals rodeo later in 2025.

    It will also showcase many musical acts throughout the two weeks, including Sam Barber, George Birge, Lorrie Morgan, Clay Walker, Zach Top, Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson.

    Tickets are going on sale earlier than usual, beginning Oct. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the state fairground or at www.dixienational.org

    Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Attendance down at State Fair compared to 2023. See how it compares to previous years

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Country star Brantley Gilbert's baby born on tour bus during show in Mississippi
    The Clarion Ledger2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy