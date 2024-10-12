Here's why Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin features alligators on his social media posts

BATON ROUGE, La. — For the second straight week, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin 's social media account has featured a picture of what appears to be an alligator.

Kiffin, a notorious social media troll, posted an Instagram story of an alligator last week before Ole Miss' win at South Carolina . There's also a chance someone else with access to his account posted it. Either way, game-day alligator photos are becoming a tradition.

A similar picture was posted to Kiffin's X account, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon before the game at LSU (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

Kiffin has been linked to the Florida Gators as a potential coaching candidate should Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) move on from Billy Napier.

The post comes before a game against LSU coach Brian Kelly, another recent target in Kiffin's antics.

Lane Kiffin's social media mystery

Why does Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin keep posting alligator pictures? He offered a little context.

He seemed to agree to a reply that said it was a new game-week tradition. Kiffin responded with a "100" emoji and also the words "Saturday jog."

Sam Hutchens covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at Shutchens@gannett.com or reach him on X at @Sam_Hutchens_

