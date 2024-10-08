Why conservatives must stand against big pharma’s anti-free market tactics

Protecting the rights of Americans is my top priority. I believe in the power of the free-market and the importance of limited government overreach. However, today our health care system is under attack — not just from the left's push for socialized medicine but also from Big Pharma's relentless greed.

If we don't act now, the very principles that have made our country great will be eliminated, leaving us with fewer choices, higher costs and a system that rewards monopolies over hardworking Americans. At the center of this battle are pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), essential allies in the fight to keep health care costs down and preserve market-based solutions. PBMs act as a crucial counterbalance to the egregious anti-competitive practices of Big Pharma.

Big Pharma has put all its efforts into manipulating the health care market to maintain high drug prices. Tactics like patent thickets — drug companies filing multiple patents to block competition — and using their mammoth financial power to prevent the entry of generic drugs into the market, Pharma is clearly in the game for profits, not for patients. The results are devastating: more than one-third of Americans report that high drug prices have prevented them from filling a prescription, and families across the country are forced to make the impossible choice between their health and their finances.

While Big Pharma wages its war on affordability, the far-left sees an opportunity to push its own dangerous agenda. Their ultimate goal? Universal healthcare — a system that would strip Americans of their freedom to choose and replace it with a one-size-fits-all, government-controlled system. Part of this push involves overregulating PBMs, the very entities that stand between Big Pharma’s price gouging and the American consumer.

One such dangerous proposal is “ delinking ,” a policy that would destroy the market-based incentives PBMs use to negotiate substantial rebates and discounts from drug manufacturers. This would result in catastrophe for the American people, with premiums rising by billions of dollars, while Big Pharma pockets an estimated $32 billion windfall in the Medicare Part D program hurting our seniors and those getting their health coverage from the commercial health insurance market.

The left and Big Pharma would have you believe that PBMs are the enemy. The truth is quite the opposite. PBMs are a critical component of our free-market health care system, working tirelessly to secure better prices for patients. By negotiating directly with drug manufacturers, PBMs save Americans $148 billion annually — savings that translate to $1,040 per person each year. PBMs have proven to play an essential role in making medications more affordable while ensuring that patients have access to the treatments they need. This is the free market at work, and it's something we should protect, not dismantle.

I ask my fellow conservatives to see through Big Pharma and their blame game. The real culprit behind rising drug prices is not PBMs, but the monopolistic practices of Big Pharma. Instead of targeting the entities that work to negotiate lower prices and encourage greater competition, Congress should focus on breaking up Big Pharma's stronghold on the market. Furthermore, we must protect employers and their choice to decide what works best for their business when it comes to their health benefit design.

Allowing the federal government to impose overreaching regulations on PBMs is just one step closer to socialized medicine, where the federal government dictates our health care policies and critical choices for businesses. This is not the future we want for Mississippi or for our country.

Conservative lawmakers must stand firm against any legislation that targets PBMs. We need to focus on real solutions that lower drug prices without expanding government control. By protecting PBMs and rejecting Big Pharma's scapegoating, we can ensure that the free market continues to work for the American people. It’s time to send a clear message: we will not let Big Pharma and the left destroy the principles that have made our country so great.

— Jeanne Luckey is the national committeewoman for the Republican Party of Mississippi.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why conservatives must stand against big pharma’s anti-free market tactics