STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football and coach Jeff Lebby lost a commitment from a four-star on Monday.

Mario Nash Jr. , an offensive lineman at Kemper County, decommitted from MSU's 2025 recruiting class. He'd been committed to the Bulldogs since June.

Nash did not announce his new commitment, but he did visit Florida State over the weekend. He was ranked as Mississippi State's third-best recruit in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite . Nash is tabbed as the No. 10 player in Mississippi, the No. 14 interior offensive lineman and the No. 279 player nationally and holds offers from numerous Power Conference schools such as LSU, Ole Miss , Clemson, Alabama and more.

"First I want to thank Miss State and their staff for the time that they have spent in my recruitment, but after talking with my family, we have made the decision to reopen my recruitment," Nash wrote on X.

Mississippi State football recruiting class 2025

Mississippi State now has 19 commitments for the 2025 recruiting class :

LB Tyler Lockhart

ATH KaMario Taylor

DE Tyshun Willis

WR Ferzell Shepard

DL Zavion Hardy

RB Geron Johnson

ATH Steve Miller

LB Austin Howard

WR Davian Jackson

LB AJ Rice

DL Kevonte Henry

DL Christopher Johnson

S Sekou Smith Jr.

LB LaKendrick James

CB Derrion Horsley

RB Kolin Wilson

IOL Josiah Clemons

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

S Tony Mitchell

Where Mississippi State ranks in 2025 team recruiting rankings

Mississippi State has the No. 33 class in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. It's 15th in the SEC.

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at ssklar@gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_ .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mario Nash Jr., a 4-star offensive lineman, decommits from Mississippi State football