    • The Clarion Ledger

    Mario Nash Jr., a 4-star offensive lineman, decommits from Mississippi State football

    By Sam Sklar, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRUg8_0vxc6wxO00

    STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football and coach Jeff Lebby lost a commitment from a four-star on Monday.

    Mario Nash Jr. , an offensive lineman at Kemper County, decommitted from MSU's 2025 recruiting class. He'd been committed to the Bulldogs since June.

    Nash did not announce his new commitment, but he did visit Florida State over the weekend. He was ranked as Mississippi State's third-best recruit in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite . Nash is tabbed as the No. 10 player in Mississippi, the No. 14 interior offensive lineman and the No. 279 player nationally and holds offers from numerous Power Conference schools such as LSU, Ole Miss , Clemson, Alabama and more.

    "First I want to thank Miss State and their staff for the time that they have spent in my recruitment, but after talking with my family, we have made the decision to reopen my recruitment," Nash wrote on X.

    Mississippi State football recruiting class 2025

    Mississippi State now has 19 commitments for the 2025 recruiting class :

    • LB Tyler Lockhart
    • ATH KaMario Taylor
    • DE Tyshun Willis
    • WR Ferzell Shepard
    • DL Zavion Hardy
    • RB Geron Johnson
    • ATH Steve Miller
    • LB Austin Howard
    • WR Davian Jackson
    • LB AJ Rice
    • DL Kevonte Henry
    • DL Christopher Johnson
    • S Sekou Smith Jr.
    • LB LaKendrick James
    • CB Derrion Horsley
    • RB Kolin Wilson
    • IOL Josiah Clemons
    • S Lo'Kavion Jackson
    • S Tony Mitchell

    Where Mississippi State ranks in 2025 team recruiting rankings

    Mississippi State has the No. 33 class in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. It's 15th in the SEC.

    Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at ssklar@gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_ .

    This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mario Nash Jr., a 4-star offensive lineman, decommits from Mississippi State football

    Comments / 2
    Axel Foelee
    1d ago
    BAMA got a spot for you.
