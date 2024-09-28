What channel is Ole Miss football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

Ole Miss football opens SEC play with Saturday's late-morning game against Kentucky in Oxford.

The Rebels eased through a 4-0 start through non-conference play, including last week's win against Georgia Southern.

Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, including a blowout home loss to South Carolina and a narrow home defeat to No. 1 Georgia.

Here's how to watch the Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky on today?

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: 11 a.m. CT

The Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky predictions, picks, odds

Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Hutchens' prediction: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 10

The Rebels may face their first test of the season, but everything they have displayed in 2024 has indicated they won't fold. If the Rebels' rushing game gets swallowed up, Dart can cut lose. The Rebels should be able to pull out a one-dimensional win where they lean on Dart if needed.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 27

Odds: Ole Miss -16.5

Ole Miss -16.5 O/U: 52.5 points

52.5 points Money line: Kentucky +525, Ole Miss -750

Ole Miss football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Furman, W 76-0

Furman, W 76-0 Sept. 7: MTSU, W 52-3

MTSU, W 52-3 Sept. 14: at Wake Forest, W 40-6

at Wake Forest, W 40-6 Sept. 21: Georgia Southern, W 52-13

Georgia Southern, W 52-13 Sept. 28: Kentucky, 11 a.m. on ESPN or ABC

Kentucky, 11 a.m. on ESPN or ABC Oct. 5: at South Carolina, TBD

at South Carolina, TBD Oct. 12: at LSU, TBD

at LSU, TBD Oct. 19: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 26: Oklahoma, TBD

Oklahoma, TBD Nov. 2: at Arkansas, TBD

at Arkansas, TBD Nov. 9: Georgia, TBD

Georgia, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23: at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN Nov. 29: Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC Record: 4-0

Kentucky football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Southern Miss, W 31-0

Southern Miss, W 31-0 Sept. 7: South Carolina, L 37-6

South Carolina, L 37-6 Sept. 14: Georgia, L 13-12

Georgia, L 13-12 Sept. 21: Ohio, W 41-7

Ohio, W 41-7 Sept. 28: at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ABC and ESPN+

at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: Vanderbilt, TBD

Vanderbilt, TBD Oct. 19: at Florida, TBD

at Florida, TBD Oct. 26: Auburn, TBD

Auburn, TBD Nov. 2: at Tennessee, TBD

at Tennessee, TBD Nov. 9: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 16: Murray State, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Murray State, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 23: at Texas, TBD

at Texas, TBD Nov. 30: Louisville, TBD

Louisville, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC Record: 2-2 (0-2 SEC)

