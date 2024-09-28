What channel is Ole Miss football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

Ole Miss football opens SEC play with Saturday's late-morning game against Kentucky in Oxford.
The Rebels eased through a 4-0 start through non-conference play, including last week's win against Georgia Southern.
Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, including a blowout home loss to South Carolina and a narrow home defeat to No. 1 Georgia.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
What channel is Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky on today?
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.
CLEAN IT UP: Why Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin isn't surprised by Rebels' recent penalty issues
Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky time today
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Start time: 11 a.m. CT
The Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky predictions, picks, odds
Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Hutchens' prediction: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 10
The Rebels may face their first test of the season, but everything they have displayed in 2024 has indicated they won't fold. If the Rebels' rushing game gets swallowed up, Dart can cut lose. The Rebels should be able to pull out a one-dimensional win where they lean on Dart if needed.
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 27
- Odds: Ole Miss -16.5
- O/U: 52.5 points
- Money line: Kentucky +525, Ole Miss -750
Ole Miss football schedule 2024
- Aug. 31: Furman, W 76-0
- Sept. 7: MTSU, W 52-3
- Sept. 14: at Wake Forest, W 40-6
- Sept. 21: Georgia Southern, W 52-13
- Sept. 28: Kentucky, 11 a.m. on ESPN or ABC
- Oct. 5: at South Carolina, TBD
- Oct. 12: at LSU, TBD
- Oct. 19: OPEN DATE
- Oct. 26: Oklahoma, TBD
- Nov. 2: at Arkansas, TBD
- Nov. 9: Georgia, TBD
- Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
- Nov. 23: at Florida, 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN
- Nov. 29: Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
- Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC
- Record: 4-0
Kentucky football schedule 2024
- Aug. 31: Southern Miss, W 31-0
- Sept. 7: South Carolina, L 37-6
- Sept. 14: Georgia, L 13-12
- Sept. 21: Ohio, W 41-7
- Sept. 28: at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. on ABC and ESPN+
- Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
- Oct. 12: Vanderbilt, TBD
- Oct. 19: at Florida, TBD
- Oct. 26: Auburn, TBD
- Nov. 2: at Tennessee, TBD
- Nov. 9: OPEN DATE
- Nov. 16: Murray State, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
- Nov. 23: at Texas, TBD
- Nov. 30: Louisville, TBD
- Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC
- Record: 2-2 (0-2 SEC)
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What channel is Ole Miss football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game
Comments / 0