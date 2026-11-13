The holiday season will come to life in downtown Franklin on Saturday, December 5, as the Heard County Chamber of Commerce hosts Winter Fest 2026, a community celebration featuring Christmas music, food, arts and crafts, a holiday parade, and activities for families.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Downtown Franklin Square, with activities scheduled throughout the evening. Music by DJ will play from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Parade participants will line up at 5:40 p.m., and Fierce Dance Studio will perform at 7 p.m.

Families can also enjoy free selfie pictures with Santa from 6:20 p.m. to 9 p.m., along with food vendors, arts and crafts, Christmas music, and additional holiday activities.

Winter Fest will also support the Heard County Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive, which benefits local children. Community members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Donations can also be dropped off at the Welcome Center before December 18.

The Heard County Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting Christmas parade entries. Participation is free, and interested individuals and groups can register online at heardchamber.com under the “Events” section.

For more information about parade registration, contact the Chamber at (706) 948-0466 or info@heardchamber.com.

Winter Fest 2026 is sponsored by The Development Authority of Heard County, Georgia Power – Plant Wansley, Oglethorpe Power, Tanner Health System, Tanner Family Healthcare of Franklin, Jack Peek’s Sales of Palmetto, Eagle 102.3, Stutt’s Funeral Home, Georgia Container & Portable Toilets, Heard County School System, Franklin Hardware & Ranch, Pathways Center, Harman Turf Farms, LLC, Ascend – Women’s Care & Family Support, The City of Franklin, The News and Banner, Fierce Dance Studio, Heard Community Partnership, Inc. & the Cuttin’ Crew.

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