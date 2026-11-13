Dollar Tree is preparing to move into the former Walgreens building at 3851 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. Construction plans call for a $500,000 renovation of the approximately 10,424-square-foot space, including new flooring, updated walls and ceilings, checkout counters, shelving, and improvements to the building’s exterior.

According to construction documents, work is scheduled to begin December 28, 2026, with completion anticipated by February 5, 2027. An official opening date for the new Dollar Tree location has not yet been announced.

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