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JUST UPDATED: New Food & Retail Options Coming to West Georgia
By The City Menus,5 days ago
Photo: Jeni’s Newnan
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Douglasville (it’s back!), Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Valley, AL; and Villa Rica.
See our coverage map for 2027 – Click Here
We are no longer providing new fuel station or business closure coverage as of June 15, 2026.
Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon.Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a retail or restaurant news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com
Opening a new restaurant, retail store, or business in West Georgia? Let The City Menus help spread the word. We offer several options to help showcase your opening and connect you with local readers. Learn more at the link below. https://form.jotform.com/thecitymenus/smallbusinessarticle
Last updated: November 10, 2026
Bowdon / Ranburne / Heflin
Bristol Station Antiques
Rustic Roots Grill
Tractor Supply Bowdon
The Farm Indoor Golf
Bremen / Buchanan / Waco
Auto Zone Bremen
Carrollton
Dunkin (N. US 27) – waiting details
Godfather’s Pizza
Mellow Mushroom
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Old Bremen Road
Southern Provisions
Texas Roadhouse(No Updates)
The Hayward Downtown Carrollton
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Workhorse
Zaxby’s (N. US 27)
Douglasville
Bob’s Furniture
Japanese Buffet (Old Hooters)
Lidl
Fayetteville
7 Brew
Dave’s Hot Chicken
DD’s Discounts
Dumos Home
PoKiddo
Truett’s
Grantville/Hogansville
I-85 South Crossing
Down South Flavor
Grantville Mill Food Hall
Hogansville Mill
Local Color
Franklin/LaGrange
Preston’s Southern Buffet
The Graceful Willow
Newnan
Alta Newnan McIntosh
Bailey Station Commons
Bank of America(Former O’Charley’s)
Beignets and Brew
CC’s Wings (relocation)
Coopers Hawk
Fifth Third Bank
Goodwill I-85 at Exit 41
Hilton Garden Inn/Hampton Inn
Jim and Nick’s
Jeni’s Ice Cream Ashley Park
Miniso
Newnan Crossing BLVD Retail Center
Pamir Market (Next to Tim Hortons)
Popeyes
Raising Cane’s
Residence Inn
Taco Bell (Construction Starts)
Tanner Care Point
The Tox
Toasted Yolk Cafe (Build-Out Started)
Wendy’s
Peachtree City
Firehouse Subs (Kedron)
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Little Gym
Xfinity
Senoia
Lady Laura’s Tea Room (December)
Sharpsburg
Atlanta Brick Co.
Bailey Station Commons
Fifth Third Bank
Frida’s (Health Inspection Passed)
Trinity Development
South Fulton
Jack’s Family Restaurants
Pulliam’s Pizza
Tallapoosa
Nothing to report
Temple
Nothing to report
Valley/West Point
Aldi
Beef O Bradys
Fairfield Inn
Moos & Brews
Scooters
Villa Rica / South Paulding
Collins Fish and Chicken
Crusted Craft Pizza (Fairfield)
KONA Ice HQ
Main Street Food Market
McDonald’s
PITA
Taco Bell
Whataburger
Whitesburg
Nothing to report
Outside our Coverage Area
These links are from our media friends and some might be surprises from us, The City Menus
Cedartown
Publix
ROSS
Marshalls
Dallas/Hiram
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Downtown Dallas
MeltYard
Oxford
Crunch Fitness
Dutch Bros Coffee
StudioRes
Rome
7Brew
The post JUST UPDATED: New Food & Retail Options Coming to West Georgia appeared first on The City Menus.