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Georgia

JUST UPDATED: New Food & Retail Options Coming to West Georgia

By The City Menus,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QV5ib_1GwuAqhk00

Photo: Jeni’s Newnan

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Douglasville (it’s back!), Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Valley, AL; and Villa Rica.

See our coverage map for 2027 – Click Here

We are no longer providing new fuel station or business closure coverage as of June 15, 2026.

Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon.Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a retail or restaurant news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com

Opening a new restaurant, retail store, or business in West Georgia? Let The City Menus help spread the word. We offer several options to help showcase your opening and connect you with local readers. Learn more at the link below. https://form.jotform.com/thecitymenus/smallbusinessarticle

Last updated: November 10, 2026

Bowdon / Ranburne / Heflin
Bristol Station Antiques
Rustic Roots Grill
Tractor Supply Bowdon
The Farm Indoor Golf

Bremen / Buchanan / Waco
Auto Zone Bremen

Carrollton
Dunkin (N. US 27) – waiting details
Godfather’s Pizza
Mellow Mushroom
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Old Bremen Road
Southern Provisions
Texas Roadhouse(No Updates)
The Hayward Downtown Carrollton
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Workhorse
Zaxby’s (N. US 27)

Douglasville
Bob’s Furniture
Japanese Buffet (Old Hooters)
Lidl

Fayetteville
7 Brew
Dave’s Hot Chicken
DD’s Discounts
Dumos Home
PoKiddo
Truett’s

Grantville/Hogansville
I-85 South Crossing
Down South Flavor
Grantville Mill Food Hall
Hogansville Mill
Local Color

Franklin/LaGrange
Preston’s Southern Buffet
The Graceful Willow

Newnan
Alta Newnan McIntosh
Bailey Station Commons
Bank of America(Former O’Charley’s)
Beignets and Brew
CC’s Wings (relocation)
Coopers Hawk
Fifth Third Bank
Goodwill I-85 at Exit 41
Hilton Garden Inn/Hampton Inn
Jim and Nick’s
Jeni’s Ice Cream Ashley Park
Miniso
Newnan Crossing BLVD Retail Center
Pamir Market (Next to Tim Hortons)
Popeyes
Raising Cane’s
Residence Inn
Taco Bell (Construction Starts)
Tanner Care Point
The Tox
Toasted Yolk Cafe (Build-Out Started)
Wendy’s

Peachtree City
Firehouse Subs (Kedron)
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Little Gym
Xfinity

Senoia
Lady Laura’s Tea Room (December)

Sharpsburg
Atlanta Brick Co.
Bailey Station Commons
Fifth Third Bank
Frida’s (Health Inspection Passed)
Trinity Development

South Fulton
Jack’s Family Restaurants
Pulliam’s Pizza

Tallapoosa
Nothing to report

Temple
Nothing to report

Valley/West Point
Aldi
Beef O Bradys
Fairfield Inn
Moos & Brews
Scooters

Villa Rica / South Paulding
Collins Fish and Chicken
Crusted Craft Pizza (Fairfield)
KONA Ice HQ
Main Street Food Market
McDonald’s
PITA
Taco Bell
Whataburger

Whitesburg
Nothing to report

Outside our Coverage Area
These links are from our media friends and some might be surprises from us, The City Menus

Cedartown
Publix
ROSS
Marshalls

Dallas/Hiram
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Downtown Dallas
MeltYard

Oxford
Crunch Fitness
Dutch Bros Coffee
StudioRes

Rome
7Brew

The post JUST UPDATED: New Food & Retail Options Coming to West Georgia appeared first on The City Menus.

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