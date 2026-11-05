Carrollton Entrepreneur Hopes to Bring Coral Reef Restoration and Marine Science to Carroll County

The following is a submitted press release by Reef Forge, like you, we are very curious about this proposed project and wanted to share:

Carroll County may be hundreds of miles from the ocean, but one local entrepreneur is working to bring marine conservation, coral restoration, and hands-on science education right into the heart of the community.

Jacquelynne Johnson, a Carrollton mother of two who has ran a bread route for the past 16 years, is the founder of Reef Forge, an ambitious project that aims to establish a land-based coral restoration laboratory and educational hub in Carroll County.

Her vision is to create a place where students can watch living coral grow, explore marine science firsthand, and discover how a community far from the coastline can contribute to restoring threatened coral reefs in Florida and the Caribbean.

For Johnson, Reef Forge is about more than growing coral. It is about creating opportunities for education, environmental stewardship, and community involvement.

The planned facility would introduce local students to marine ecosystems through hands-on learning experiences that are rarely available in landlocked communities.

By combining coral cultivation with educational programming, Reef Forge aims to help students understand the importance of coral reefs, the challenges these ecosystems face, and the role science and conservation can play in protecting them.

Coral reefs support an extraordinary diversity of marine life, provide habitat for fish and other ocean species, and help protect coastlines from waves and storms. Yet reefs around the world face growing threats from warming ocean temperatures, pollution, and other environmental pressures.

Through Reef Forge, Johnson hopes to connect local education with meaningful restoration efforts, demonstrating that protecting the ocean does not have to begin at the shoreline.

Environmental responsibility is also central to the Reef Forge concept.

Johnson is designing the project around sustainable operations, with plans to incorporate solar-powered energy, closed-loop recirculating water systems, sustainably sourced food, and a leave-no-trace standard throughout the facility.

These features are intended to minimize waste, conserve resources, and ensure the project’s daily operations reflect its larger conservation mission.

The closed-loop water systems would be particularly important for a land-based coral laboratory, allowing water to be treated and reused within controlled growing environments.

Although the vision is taking shape, Reef Forge remains in its early development stages.

Johnson is currently assembling an advisory team of scientists and business professionals who can help guide the project’s scientific, operational, and financial planning.

A location has not yet been selected, as Johnson is prioritizing the expertise and partnerships needed to establish a strong foundation before moving forward with a physical site.

As the project develops, community relationships and local business support could play an important role in bringing the proposed facility to life.

Johnson is beginning that outreach with two upcoming appearances in Carroll County.

On November 10, she plans to attend the University of West Georgia’s Entrepreneurship Day Banquet. The following day, November 11, she will participate in the Carroll County Chamber’s Coffee & Conversations event.

Both gatherings will provide opportunities to introduce Reef Forge to members of the local business and entrepreneurial communities, share the project’s vision, and begin building connections that could support its future growth.

What makes Reef Forge especially distinctive is its location. Carrollton is not traditionally associated with marine biology or coral reef restoration, but Johnson sees an opportunity to connect local students, educators, scientists, and business leaders to conservation work with an impact far beyond Georgia.

If successful, Reef Forge could give Carroll County students a unique opportunity to experience marine science without leaving their hometown while contributing to efforts to restore fragile underwater ecosystems.

For now, Johnson is focused on building the relationships, expertise, and community support necessary to turn that vision into reality.

And while the ocean may be hundreds of miles away, Reef Forge could eventually prove that meaningful ocean restoration can begin right here in Carroll County.

For more information about Reef Forge or to connect with founder Jacquelynne Johnson, email jacquelynneraqueljohnson@gmail.com or call 470-716-2428. Updates on the project’s development are available at https://buildingreefforge.substack.com/.

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