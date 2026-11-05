Central High School Crowns 2026 Homecoming King and Queen

Left photo: King runner-up Jake Ivester, King Jose De Santiago, and 2025 King runner-up Jake Brown. Right photo: Princess Kali Merrill and Homecoming Queen Lilly Carroll.

Central High School celebrated its 2026 Homecoming last Friday night, with the school’s royalty announced during pregame festivities and halftime.

The evening’s celebrations began with the announcement of Jake Ivester as King runner-up, followed by Jose De Santiago being crowned Homecoming King. During halftime, Kali Merrill was named Princess, and Lilly Carroll received the title of 2026 Homecoming Queen.

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