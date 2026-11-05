Central High School Student and Teacher Share the Impact of Laws of Life Contest

Central High School junior Hailey Lavender and her English teacher, Ms. Danielle Greenhaw, recently had the opportunity to speak at the Rotary Club’s Laws of Life Founders Celebration held at the Dunwoody Country Club.

Ms. Greenhaw shared the process and impact of the Laws of Life essay contest from an educator’s perspective. She explained how she incorporates essay-writing skills into her classroom lessons to prepare students for the competition and discussed the value of the contest in helping students develop their writing abilities while reflecting on the values and principles that guide their lives.

Hailey, a student in Ms. Greenhaw’s class and a state runner-up in last year’s competition, shared how participating in the contest allowed her to take the skills she learned in the classroom and apply them to real-life experiences. By sharing her award-winning essay with Rotary members, Hailey offered a student’s perspective on the importance of the competition and the meaningful lessons it provides.

Hailey believes the experience and lessons gained through the Laws of Life contest will have a lasting impact on her life.

Central High School is proud of Hailey and Ms. Greenhaw for representing our school and sharing the positive impact that meaningful classroom experiences can have on students beyond graduation.

Author: Linda Morris

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