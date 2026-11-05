Southwire Celebrates Grand Opening of W.M. Berry Innovation Center

Company and community members cut the ribbon on Southwire’s newest R&D facility

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, Southwire team members, leaders and community guests gathered in Carrollton, Ga., to celebrate the grand opening of Southwire’s W. M. Berry Innovation Center.

The new Berry Center adds 50,000 square feet of dedicated research and development (R&D) space to Southwire’s footprint as an expansion of the company’s existing Cofer Center.

“Our R&D team is the engine behind our innovation,” said Axel Schlumberger, SVP of Research & Development at Southwire. “The Berry Center gives them the tools and space to develop solutions to the problems our customers face with greater speed and confidence from concept to solution.”

Construction on the project began in 2024, and Southwire’s R&D team has since brought the facility to life as a reflection of Southwire’s ongoing commitment to modernization.

The Berry Center features manufacturing lines for R&D samples with a focus on sustainable engineering, while the building itself is LEED Silver certified. Together, the facility’s capabilities position Southwire to stay ahead of emerging technologies shaping the electrical industry while keeping its commitment to sustainability at the forefront.

“This facility reflects who we are: a company that invests in innovation and does it responsibly,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire’s President and CEO. “It sets us up for success today and ensures we remain a leader in the electrical industry for years to come.”

Will Berry

The ribbon cutting event featured remarks by company leaders and special guests, including the facility’s namesake, Will Berry. Berry, Southwire’s former Senior Vice President of Engineering & Modernization, spent more than 45 years at the company. He led the transformation of Southwire’s manufacturing operations through the implementation of new equipment, sites and systems before his retirement in 2025.

“I’m humbled and deeply honored to have my name on this building,” said Berry. “Southwire has played a defining role in my life, and I’m proud of the people who will carry the company’s work forward. I can’t think of a better place for the next generation of innovators to build.”

Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s leading wire and cable companies. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire’s products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

Author: Ashley Bush

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