Newnan City Church Adjusts First Sunday Date to December 6th

Final preparations and construction delays push opening service back to December 6th, just in time for Advent.

Newnan City Church has announced that the first Sunday in its new worship space has been rescheduled to Sunday, December 6th. The updated date follows additional construction preparations as the church gets ready to welcome the community into its new building, just in time for Advent.

“While we were eager to welcome everyone earlier, taking this extra time ensures that every detail is in place to serve our congregation and community well,” said Senior Pastor Jimmy Ellison. “We appreciate everyone’s patience, prayers, and continued support as our teams work hard behind the scenes to complete this exciting project that will be a place to serve the Lord for generations to come.”

Newnan City Church has called 17 1st Avenue (lovingly referred to as the old NAPA building) in downtown Newnan home for almost ten years. The new location has taken over three years to complete and is located where the Elks Lodge Building used to stand. A Free Methodist Church, they focus on being the hands and feet of Jesus through worship, community groups, and outreach through local missions.

The inaugural services will now take place on Sunday, December 6th, at 8:00am, 9:00am, and 10:30am.

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