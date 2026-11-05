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Peachtree City

Bella Vita Vet Care to Celebrate Grand Opening in Peachtree City

By The City Menus,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAvfE_1GnBRmxt00

Bella Vita Vet Care is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1201 Georgian Park in Peachtree City. The event will feature a complimentary coffee cart, pet caricatures, kids’ activities, pet adoptions, raffles, and giveaways. Guests who book a new client appointment during the event will also receive a limited-edition T-shirt while supplies last. The celebration is open to families and their pets. For more information, visit bellavitavet.com.

The post Bella Vita Vet Care to Celebrate Grand Opening in Peachtree City appeared first on The City Menus.

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