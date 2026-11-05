Bella Vita Vet Care to Celebrate Grand Opening in Peachtree City

Bella Vita Vet Care is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1201 Georgian Park in Peachtree City. The event will feature a complimentary coffee cart, pet caricatures, kids’ activities, pet adoptions, raffles, and giveaways. Guests who book a new client appointment during the event will also receive a limited-edition T-shirt while supplies last. The celebration is open to families and their pets. For more information, visit bellavitavet.com.

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