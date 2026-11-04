JUST UPDATED: New Food & Retail Options Coming to West Georgia

Photo: Former Hooters in Newnan to become Jim & Nick’s

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Douglasville (it’s back!), Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Valley, AL; and Villa Rica.

See our coverage map for 2027 – Click Here

We are no longer providing new fuel station or business closure coverage as of June 15, 2026.

Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon.Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a retail or restaurant news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com

Opening a new restaurant, retail store, or business in West Georgia? Let The City Menus help spread the word. We offer several options to help showcase your opening and connect you with local readers. Learn more at the link below. https://form.jotform.com/thecitymenus/smallbusinessarticle

Last updated: November 4, 2026

Bowdon / Ranburne / Heflin

Bristol Station Antiques

Rustic Roots Grill

Tractor Supply Bowdon

The Farm Indoor Golf

Bremen / Buchanan / Waco

Auto Zone Bremen

Carrollton

Dunkin (N. US 27) – waiting details

Godfather’s Pizza

Mellow Mushroom

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Old Bremen Road

Southern Provisions

Texas Roadhouse(No Updates)

The Hayward Downtown Carrollton

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Workhorse

Zaxby’s (N. US 27)

Douglasville

Bob’s Furniture

Japanese Buffet (Old Hooters)

Lidl

Fayetteville

7 Brew

Dave’s Hot Chicken

DD’s Discounts

Dumos Home

PoKiddo

Truett’s

Grantville/Hogansville

I-85 South Crossing

Down South Flavor

Grantville Mill Food Hall

Hogansville Mill

Local Color

Franklin/LaGrange

Preston’s Southern Buffet

The Graceful Willow



Newnan

Alta Newnan McIntosh

Bailey Station Commons

Bank of America(Former O’Charley’s)

Beignets and Brew

Coopers Hawk

Fifth Third Bank

Goodwill I-85 at Exit 41

Hilton Garden Inn/Hampton Inn

Jim and Nick’s

Jeni’s Ice Cream Ashley Park

Miniso

Newnan Crossing BLVD Retail Center

Pamir Market (Next to Tim Hortons)

Popeyes

Raising Cane’s

Residence Inn

Taco Bell (Construction Starts)

Tanner Care Point

The Tox

Toasted Yolk Cafe (Build-Out Started)

Wendy’s

Peachtree City

Firehouse Subs (Kedron)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Little Gym

Xfinity

Senoia

Lady Laura’s Tea Room (December)

Sharpsburg

Atlanta Brick Co.

Bailey Station Commons

Fifth Third Bank

Frida’s (Health Inspection Passed)

Trinity Development

South Fulton

Jack’s Family Restaurants

Tallapoosa

Nothing to report

Temple

Nothing to report

Valley/West Point

Aldi

Beef O Bradys

Fairfield Inn

Moos & Brews

Scooters

Villa Rica / South Paulding

Collins Fish and Chicken

Crusted Craft Pizza (Fairfield)

KONA Ice HQ

Main Street Food Market

McDonald’s

PITA

Taco Bell

Whataburger

Whitesburg

Nothing to report

Outside our Coverage Area

These links are from our media friends and some might be surprises from us, The City Menus

Cedartown

Publix

ROSS

Marshalls

Dallas/Hiram

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Downtown Dallas

MeltYard

Oxford

Crunch Fitness

Dutch Bros Coffee

StudioRes

Rome

7Brew

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