Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE CITY

    Community Groups Celebrate New Economic Hub in the South Bronx

    By Jonathan Custodio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lumya_0w1Ogmgt00

    Below the Bruckner Expressway that divides neighborhoods in The Bronx, a community group has transformed an unused lot into a public space.

    Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice (YMPJ) on Friday officially launched the Soundview Economic Hub as a temporary public plaza on Bronx River Avenue beneath the expressway that’s now open every day from sunrise to sunset.

    YMPJ, a community-based organization focused on rebuilding “the neighborhoods of Bronx River and Soundview/Bruckner in the South Bronx,” secured the 7,500 square feet of space in an empty lot that’s remained unused for decades.

    They were supported by the Local Center, an initiative of the Urban Design Forum, and the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development (ANHD) that repurposes unused or little-used land into public spaces and put in $125,000 to cover the costs of art installations, vendor payments and labor.

    “I’m really excited, man. You know, this is a historic, sort of monumental moment for us  in the project. We’ve been working for many years, but really intensely over the past few months to get all the permits and approvals that we needed to be able to start doing stuff,” YMPJ Executive Director David Shuffler told THE CITY at Friday’s event. “It’s been 10 years we’ve been sort of knocking around this idea.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xo2qh_0w1Ogmgt00
    Youth Ministries for Peace & Justice director David Shuffler attends the opening of the Soundview Economic Hub, Oct. 4, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

    Visitors enjoyed guava lemonade and baked goods like brown butter cookies, orange cranberry muffins and vanilla bean croissants from Chrystina Casado, 48, chef and founder of Brunch at Zion’s .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atsdT_0w1Ogmgt00
    Chef Chrystina Casado attends the opening of the Soundview Economic Hub with her son, Zion, Oct. 4, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

    There were children’s books, flowers and paper teacups of soil and seeds to take home from Concetta Gleason, founder of Wilde, Flowers & Books . Born and raised in Throggs Neck, Gleason grew up a few miles away from the new space where she’s now displaying her books and plants.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Bxsr_0w1Ogmgt00
    CEO & Founder of Wilde Flowers & Books Concetta Gleason set up a table at the opening of the Soundview Economic Hub, Oct. 4, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

    “I always, always wanted a children’s bookstore in green space. I don’t even think I knew what a bookstore was until ‘You Got Mail,’ the movie. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a dream,’” Gleason told THE CITY.

    She is still seeking a more permanent location for Wilde Flowers & Books, potentially in a storefront around the corner from the hub.

    “We’re really trying to build a space where kids and families feel welcome to enjoy themselves, be healthy, and enjoy also access to green spaces,” said Gleason.

    ‘Everybody Has a Life and A Story in The Bronx’

    Visitors could also see seven wooden structures displaying 14 pieces of art that sought to capture what it means to hail from or live in The Bronx.

    One of them, created by Bronxite Suki Watashi , 22, who moved to the borough from San Pedro de Macorís in the Dominican Republic 15 years ago, has white tears with holes in them against a backdrop of “pretty much all of the colors known to man.”

    “I wanted the little holes to resemble windows and buildings, and what it looks like when you’re riding the train and you see all these windows lit up and stuff in buildings. I wanted to encapsulate pretty much that everybody has a life and a story in The Bronx,” said Watashi. “So pretty much by putting all different kinds of walls and stuff, I was trying to give light to everyone’s individuality.”

    Watashi said that a mean-spirited encounter with someone who lived in Brooklyn inspired her to create the piece.

    “I told them that I was from The Bronx, and they started bullying me. They started saying all kinds of things. They started saying that The Bronx was nasty and they would never come here. They started saying that it’s infested with rats. They said all kinds of things, but they never said anything positive.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HL1rE_0w1Ogmgt00
    Artists’ works were on display at the opening of the Soundview Economic Hub, Oct. 4, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

    Roadside Revitalization

    The new plaza is intended to be in the first phase of what Shuffler hopes will eventually be 30,000 square feet below the Bruckner Expressway used as public spaces on land owned by the New York State Department of Transportation but operated by the New York City Department of Transportation.

    Shuffler said YMPJ had been eyeing the space for 10 years, and the state’s $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project helped prepare it for public use. Launched in 2019, the project is aimed at improving vehicle access to and from the Hunts Point Peninsula by reducing congestion, adding parking spots and making streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

    “It was homelessness. You had illegal dumping, and just, it’s just dirty, you know? And it’s unfortunate when folks from other boroughs talk about The Bronx, they talk about homelessness, crime and dirty streets. And when they would drive by, this is exactly what they would think about The Bronx is exactly what it was — dirty streets,” City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. told THE CITY, referring to what the lot was like before the plaza emerged there.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhOtQ_0w1Ogmgt00
    Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. (D-Bronx) speaks at the opening of the Soundview Economic Hub, Oct. 7, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

    “And so we revitalized the space, cleaned it up. Now we’re taking back our streets. We’re taking back dirty land, and we’re converting it into a space that the community can utilize.”

    Shuffler said that YMPJ is working to fundraise $6 million to revitalize the additional 22,500 square feet as public space. The group plans to complete a feasibility study by the end of the year to identify “what’s permissible and what’s not permissible.”

    Our nonprofit newsroom relies on readers to sustain our local reporting and keep it free for all New Yorkers. DONATE to THE CITY

    The post Community Groups Celebrate New Economic Hub in the South Bronx appeared first on THE CITY - NYC News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Feds Charge Mayoral Aide Mohamed Bahi with Interfering in Probe of Adams Straw Donor Scheme
    THE CITY4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy