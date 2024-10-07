Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE CITY

    LISTEN: The City Hall Soap Opera Is Suddenly Killing Off Its Cast

    By FAQ NYC,

    1 days ago

    Want more reporting from THE CITY? Sign up for Scoop , our free weekday newsletter, to have our latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nrHO_0vxrrzSi00
    https://feeds.fireside.fm/faqnyc/rss?cityhallsoap

    The Adams administration departures are happening at a pace the podcast can’t match. Hosts Christina Greer and Katie Honan dig into Monday morning’s news about Phil Banks’ exit —but recorded too soon to cover the resignation of Winnie Greco and the firing of Rana Abbasova reported Monday afterternoon.

    Chrissy and Katie did also discuss who would want to board the Titanic right now, how city politics became “a non-stop soap opera,” the “interesting spot” Gov. Kathy Hochul finds herself in as Adams cleans house at her firm request, and much more.

    Our nonprofit newsroom relies on readers to sustain our local reporting and keep it free for all New Yorkers. DONATE to THE CITY

    The post LISTEN: The City Hall Soap Opera Is Suddenly Killing Off Its Cast appeared first on THE CITY - NYC News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jake long
    23h ago
    🕺🏿💃
    Kioffa Khan
    1d ago
    At this point, I'm sure that someone somewhere got shafted, unjustly accused, biasly punished, and unfairly dismissed throughout the ranks of city government for less than all these allegations. Obviously, who knew, observed, or could offer any input or adjudication did nothing and let it happen. So, applying them the same rules, turning the game into Chess instead of Checkers. There's no way all this could be unfolding without knowing specific policies or procedures, rules, and regulations were not being adhered to were not being followed!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen34 minutes ago
    Phony NYC repairmen duct-tape man’s hands in daring home invasion as they steal safe holding $30K: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    11-Year-Old Opens Caribbean Pizzeria In Brooklyn
    Black Enterprise1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New York City Wants To Put Rats On Birth Control
    Abdul Ghani1 day ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News2 days ago
    Lawsuits to Jump-Start Congestion Pricing Begin Court Arguments Friday
    THE CITY12 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy