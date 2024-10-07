LISTEN: The City Hall Soap Opera Is Suddenly Killing Off Its Cast

Want more reporting from THE CITY? Sign up for Scoop , our free weekday newsletter, to have our latest news delivered right to your inbox.

The Adams administration departures are happening at a pace the podcast can’t match. Hosts Christina Greer and Katie Honan dig into Monday morning’s news about Phil Banks’ exit —but recorded too soon to cover the resignation of Winnie Greco and the firing of Rana Abbasova reported Monday afterternoon.

Chrissy and Katie did also discuss who would want to board the Titanic right now, how city politics became “a non-stop soap opera,” the “interesting spot” Gov. Kathy Hochul finds herself in as Adams cleans house at her firm request, and much more.

