Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE CITY

    Winnie Greco, Longtime Aide to Mayor Adams, Resigns in Latest Exit from a City Hall Under Federal Probes

    By Katie Honan and Yoav Gonen,

    1 days ago

    Want more reporting from THE CITY? Sign up for Scoop , our free weekday newsletter, to have our latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hK0QY_0vxrgKB000

    Winnie Greco, a longtime aide to Mayor Eric Adams whose homes were raided by federal authorities earlier this year, resigned from her post on Monday, her lawyer confirmed to THE CITY.

    Attorney Steven Brill, told THE CITY “she officially resigned today on her own volition.” He added that it was her choice to leave and said he didn’t know of any pressure from City Hall to get her out.

    Greco, Adams’ lead liaison to the city’s Asian communities, had her Bronx homes raided by the FBI in February along with an Adams campaign office where she had worked at a Queens mall, months after THE CITY and Documented reported on suspicious campaign donations there.

    Two other Adams community liaisons also left Monday: Rana Abbasova, was fired Monday, and Mohamed Bahi, who resigned, a City Hall spokesperson confirmed.

    All three departures were first reported by NBC 4 New York and Politico Abbasova is a key cooperating witness in the federal case against Adams , who is alleged to have taken illegal foreign campaign donations, participated in a scheme to bilk the city’s campaign finance matching funds program and taken flight upgrades in exchange for favors to the Turkish government.

    Abbasova was a staffer in the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs and has been on leave since feds raided her home last November.

    Greco first began working for Adams a decade ago when he was Brooklyn Borough President as a high-profile volunteer “ambassador.” She steered the mayor’s relationship to the borough’s Chinese community, advising him on which events to attend, bringing him delegations of officials from China, and traveling with him around the world , including multiple trips to China.

    She simultaneously co-founded and led a nonprofit organization committed to building a “friendship archway” between Beijing and Brooklyn in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood, pledging that a Beijing borough government would pay for the arch. She nonetheless set out to raise money locally for the effort, which was strongly supported by Adams.

    Greco was also omnipresent during Adams’ 2021 campaign for mayor and critical to raising substantial sums for his campaign from within the Chinese community. As part of those efforts, she connected Adams to supporters who in turn unleashed dozens of small donations from employees that tapped the city’s public campaign matching funds program, which provides $8 for every $1 contributed by city residents up to the first $250.

    Dozens gave $249 — and some listed as donors told THE CITY and Documented that they either did not give or were reimbursed by managers, which is illegal.

    During the campaign she also provided crucial advice on navigating communities of Asian voters, prompting Adams to flip his position and endorse retaining entrance exams at the city’s elite high schools.

    Greco stood close to Adams as he was sworn in as mayor in the first minutes of 2022 in Times Square, and came into his administration, starting at $100,000 a year, as a liaison to the Asian American community. In her first two years she hosted Gracie Mansion events and appeared at town halls — but also misused her post, according to some people who crossed paths with her.

    THE CITY reported that Greco allegedly demanded $10,000 to her archway nonprofit as the price of admission to a Chinese-themed event with Adams at Gracie Mansion. And a campaign volunteer told THE CITY that she promised to help him get a city job if he also promised to help with her home renovations, then once he was hired continued to compel him to assist her with construction-related tasks and other personal business while on the job.

    She also stayed for months in a Queens hotel that was under city contract to house former Rikers Island inmates, as THE CITY reported. The mayor’s press office and an attorney for the hotel owners claimed that Greco paid for her hotel stay but did not provide evidence.

    The city Department of Investigation opened a probe after THE CITY’s reporting. Following the federal raids on her two homes Feb. 29, Greco was hospitalized in the wake of a “medical episode,” City Hall officials said. She was then on leave until May, when she returned to work in a different role with the Community Affairs Unit — enjoying a significant salary increase that had taken effect months earlier.

    She continued to work in her new role and even attended the Korean Parade in Midtown on Saturday – but did not end up marching in the parade after running from a reporter from THE CITY.

    Our nonprofit newsroom relies on readers to sustain our local reporting and keep it free for all New Yorkers. DONATE to THE CITY

    The post Winnie Greco, Longtime Aide to Mayor Adams, Resigns in Latest Exit from a City Hall Under Federal Probes appeared first on THE CITY - NYC News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Maria Makowski
    1d ago
    they should have a wheel with all the people's names in his administration and spin it to see who's next
    Mr GB
    1d ago
    Mayor Adam's knows it. Rev Sharpton Rev Daugherty Rev Barnard knows it too. God is not for sale. God is not mocked. 3 wolves in sheep's clothing. Governor Hochul do your job or get out too.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban Resigns in Face of Federal Probes
    THE CITY27 days ago
    Feds Charge Mayoral Aide Mohamed Bahi with Interfering in Probe of Adams Straw Donor Scheme
    THE CITY1 day ago
    Eric Adams: the New York City mayor charged with corruption
    Money Week2 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News1 day ago
    Andrew Cuomo faces Democratic opposition as rumors grow that he will mount NYC mayoral bid: report
    Fox News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Another NYC squatting outrage: When will the City Council treat this plague as the menace it is?
    New York Post2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Severe Thunderstorms & Damaging Winds Possible Across Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    This couple bought a 110-year-old schoolhouse for $175,000 sight unseen and converted it into their family home—take a look inside
    CNBC4 days ago
    Small NYC yeshivas, other religious schools would receive millions in taxpayer funds for guards under new bill: ‘Grim new reality’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Former Gov. David Paterson says attackers can ‘rot in hell’ as he reveals late-night scrap with gang
    New York Post2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Man killed, two others injured in triple shooting outside NYC public housing complex
    New York Post8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    A Tour of NYC’s Mass Burial Site That’s Also a Public Park Now
    THE CITY28 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy