Polk County has a full weekend ahead, with events in seven cities from Friday evening through Saturday night.

Downtown Winter Haven hosts a night of wine, chocolate, and cheese Friday evening. Lake Wales has a free concert at Market Plaza the same night.

Saturday is the busiest day. Downtown Bartow hosts the 35th Honey Bee Craft Fair with a car show, bee education areas, and a butterfly tent. The Downtown Bartow Antique Market opens downtown that same morning. In Lake Wales, Rotary on the Ridge serves a pancake breakfast for veterans. Lakeland holds The Longest Table, and Saturday is also the final day of the Color Wave Mural Festival. The Florida Flywheelers Fall Fuel Up wraps up in Fort Meade with antique tractors and engines on display. The Haines City library has bilingual family time, and markets are open across the county. Saturday night ends at Auburndale Speedway with Crash-O-Mania.



The full list of this weekend’s events is on our events calendar!

Need family time away from the screens? Check out the Festivals, Expos, Community Events, and more.

Looking for a new place to eat? Check out our Dining Guide for all the best places to eat in Polk County.

Leave the kids at home and enjoy a night out with live music, downtown vibes, and concerts.

Want to shop local? Check here for the farmers’ and downtown markets.

Check here for the best of the best holiday events and shopping!

Looking for a new job? Check our job board for local jobs, hiring events, and tips on your job search.

See every verified event for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the weekend view of our events calendar.

Markets Open This Weekend Across Polk County

Saturday is the big market day. Six farmers and artisan markets open across Polk County. International Market World in Auburndale goes all three days. The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market and the Winter Haven Farmers Market both run Saturday morning. The Winter Haven Saturday Market sets up in Central Park. Lake Wales Main Street runs its own farmers market downtown. The Downtown Bartow Antique Market fills out the morning. Friday and Sunday each keep one market open. Two regulars are sitting this weekend out. The Haven Holiday Market in Winter Haven is back on Nov. 21. The Holiday Craft Bazaar in Lakeland returns on Nov. 28. Our farmers market coverage keeps track of all of them.

Looking Ahead: The Next Three Weeks in Polk County

Start making plans now. Thanksgiving splits the next three weeks neatly in two. Main Street Bartow holds Friday Fest on Nov. 20. The 12th Haven Holiday Market fills Central Park in Winter Haven on Nov. 21. Downtown Winter Haven switches on Starlight Nights from Nov. 26. Bok Tower Gardens opens its holiday home tour at El Retiro on Nov. 27. The Polk Theatre stages The Swan Lake that same evening. RUNA brings an Irish Christmas concert to Bok Tower on Nov. 28. Small Business Saturday puts a Holiday Craft Bazaar in Munn Park in Lakeland that morning. Theatre Winter Haven opens Pretty Woman on Nov. 25 and carries it into December. Then December lands all at once. The Lakeland Christmas Parade steps off on Dec. 3. Winter Haven lights its downtown tree the same evening. Haines City parades to Lake Eva Park on Dec. 5. Snowfest returns to the Frances Langford Promenade in Lakeland that night. Golden Ridge Groves in Bartow stays open to visitors Wednesday to Sunday. The rest is on our events calendar. Lake Wales goes big just past this window. Make it Magical runs on Dec. 11. The Christmas Parade follows on Dec. 12.

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Frequently Asked Questions

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Where do I find the cost and the address for each event?

Every entry on our events calendar carries the cost, the venue, and the full street address. This article names places only.

How do I see just this weekend?

Open the weekend view on our events calendar. It lists Friday, Saturday, and Sunday together.

What is free this weekend?

The Airing of the Quilts opening at the Lake Wales History Museum is free. The Lake Wales concert at Market Plaza is free. The RideSafe Fall Fest at Bonnet Springs Park is free.

How many farmers and artisan markets run this weekend?

One opens on Friday. Six open on Saturday. One opens on Sunday.

Are the fall farm festivals still running?

Both have ended for the season. Harvest Holler closed on Nov. 8. The Fall Fest at Golden Ridge Groves closed the same day. The Golden Ridge Groves farm itself stays open Wednesday to Sunday.

What is happening in Fort Meade this weekend?

The Florida Flywheelers Fall Fuel Up runs its last two days on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Is there live music this weekend?

Live music runs all three days. Swan Brewing in Lakeland books a performer each day. Mr. Chris’ Coffee Depot in Frostproof books three sets. Bowen Yard in Winter Haven plays Friday and Saturday.

What is the date of the first Christmas parade?

The Lakeland Christmas Parade steps off on Dec. 3. Haines City parades on Dec. 5.

Sources: Main Street Bartow, Honey Bee Craft Fair page; Main Street Winter Haven; City of Lake Wales calendar and Signature Events page; City of Bartow calendar; City of Haines City calendar and Christmas Parade page; City of Winter Haven calendar; City of Lake Alfred calendar; City of Auburndale events calendar; City of Frostproof events calendar; Polk County Government calendar; Visit Central Florida events; Bok Tower Gardens events; Bonnet Springs Park events; Theatre Winter Haven; Lakeland Community Theatre; Polk Theatre; Lake Wales History Museum; Swan Brewing; Winter Haven Farmers Market; Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club; Florida Toy Shows; Downtown Lakeland Partnership; City of Lakeland Christmas Parade and Snowfest pages; Golden Ridge Groves; Harvest Holler; Central Florida Event Vendors, Haven Holiday Market page. All accessed Nov. 12, 2026.

The post Things to Do This Weekend in Polk County: Honey Bees, Motorcycles & Tractors – Nov. 13 to 15 first appeared on The Citrus Tea News and was written by Becky McLachlan. The Citrus Tea News covers Polk County, Florida. Truly Local News. Truly Polk County. thecitrustea.com