Polk County nonprofits have until midnight Nov. 16 to apply for Impact Polk 2027 grants from the GiveWell Community Foundation. The application window opened Oct. 19.

In the Impact Polk 2026 round, 138 organizations asked for more than $2.3 million combined. Ninety-three received a full or partial grant. The foundation awarded $717,537 in all. Three groups received the top award of $20,000: the Dream Center of Lakeland, Southeastern University, and Youth for Christ of Polk County. The smallest grant, $2,000, went to the Frostproof Dawgs. Other recipients the foundation named include the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, the Frostproof Care Center, the Society of St. Andrew, and the Polk Education Foundation.

Grants are tied to six areas drawn from the United Community Needs Assessment. They are economic and employment opportunities, education, food security, housing and shelter opportunities, quality of life, and transportation. To qualify, an applicant must be a public nonprofit serving Polk County that the IRS recognizes as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

Applications go through GiveWell’s online nonprofit portal. The portal carries the guidelines, tutorials, and funding priorities for this round. The foundation says it will send final award notices between March and June 2027. Impact Polk is GiveWell’s annual donor-directed grant program.

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Frequently Asked Questions

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When is the Impact Polk 2027 grant application deadline?

Applications close at midnight on Nov. 16, 2026. The cycle opened Oct. 19, 2026.

Who can apply for an Impact Polk grant in Polk County?

Public nonprofit organizations that serve Polk County and are recognized by the IRS as eligible for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

How much money does an Impact Polk grant award?

In the most recent round, the grants ran from $2,000 to $20,000. The foundation distributed $717,537 among 93 organizations.

What kinds of projects does Impact Polk fund?

Six areas drawn from the United Community Needs Assessment: economic and employment opportunities, education, food security, housing and shelter opportunities, quality of life and transportation.

When will Impact Polk 2027 applicants find out if they were funded?

The foundation says it will send final grant award notices between March and June 2027.

Sources: “GiveWell Community Foundation Announces Impact Polk 2027 Grant Cycle,” GiveWell Community Foundation, givecf.org, Oct. 19, 2026; “Impact Polk,” GiveWell Community Foundation, givecf.org, undated; “Polk County Nonprofits Receive More Than $717,000 Through Impact Polk 2026,” GiveWell Community Foundation, givecf.org, Sept. 10, 2026

The post Polk County Nonprofits Have Until Nov. 16 To Apply For Impact Polk 2027 Grants first appeared on The Citrus Tea News and was written by Citrus Tea Staff. The Citrus Tea News covers Polk County, Florida. Truly Local News. Truly Polk County. thecitrustea.com