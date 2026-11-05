Bartow City Commission Nov. 2: Lakeland Electric Franchise for Wind Meadows South Advances as $24.5 Million in Water Loans Move Forward

There was one ordinance and four resolutions for consideration at the Nov. 2 Bartow City Commission meeting. None elicited input from commissioners, and each was dispensed with via unanimous 4-0 roll call votes (Commissioner Leo E. Longworth was not present).

City Attorney Sean Parker provided background on Ordinance No. 2026-12 (first of two readings). Fundamentally, it concerns itself with utility services in areas where Bartow and Lakeland overlap, much of it on the north side of the city, and specifically the Wind Meadows neighborhoods (which are located off County Road 540A).

From a historic point, Parker said what he termed Phase One (Wind Meadows North) was built approximately 20-plus years ago, right in the middle of the neighborhoods where utility services were provided by either Bartow or Lakeland.

“So, the decision and agreement was made years ago that for that first phase, the City of Bartow would provide electricity to the entire neighborhood, instead of having half the people in the front on Bartow and the people in the back on Lakeland,” Parker said. In exchange, when Phase Two (Wind Meadows South) was built, all those residents would be on City of Lakeland Electric. That arrangement has worked out fine. However …

“What we had not done, because the neighborhoods, specifically Wind Meadows South, is in the city limits, when we have other service providers serving customers within the city limits, we have this franchise arrangement,” Parker continued. Part of it, he said, is official permission to do so. Part of it is also a franchise fee the city charges to allow this.

“This is basically formalizing and documenting that franchise arrangement,” Parker said. That is what the ordinance, on first reading, asked commissioners to do.

When Mayor Tanya Tucker asked for comments, none were offered, so she called for a roll call vote.

Resolutions

Resolution No. 26-4281-R related to the city declaring Bartow K-9 Officer Brody surplus property (a term earlier in the evening to which Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer took exception). Upon passage, Tucker wished Brody a happy retirement, while Parker thanked Brody for his years of service.

The next three resolutions were interrelated, Parker said before he read each aloud. Assistant City Manager for Infrastructure John Hall explained the purpose of all of them.

“We need to do this to be able to draw down the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans in the amount of $24.5 million,” Hall said.

Resolution No. 26-4285-R concerns itself with drinking water management and compliance. (Providing for an effective date)

Resolution No. 26-4282-R concerns itself with Project No. DW530250: Adoption of the water facility plan for the implementation of water improvements. (Effective upon adoption)

Resolution No. 26-4283-R concerns itself with Project No. WW530240: Adoption of the wastewater facility plan for the implementation of wastewater improvements. (Effective upon adoption)

In other matters, commissioners unanimously approved on voice vote the agenda modification/approval and the consent agenda. The consent agenda consisted of:

a. Oct. 19, 2026, City Commission Regular Meeting minutes

b. Oct. 19, 2026, City Commission Workshop Meeting minutes

c. April 22, 2026, Joint Meeting Beautification and City Commission minutes

d. Aug. 25, 2026, Community Meeting at Civic Center minutes

e. Sept. 24, 2026, Community Meeting at Polk Street Center minutes

f. Oct. 15, 2026, Community Meeting at Carver Recreation minutes

g. Oct. 22, 2026, Florida City Week Program with BHS Students minutes

h. Approval to reappoint Board Member Colin Etheridge to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three-year term ending November 2029

i. Approval of Conveyance of Stormwater Parcel Adjacent to Ernest Smith Boulevard

j. Approval of City Commissioner absence(s) for Oct. 19, 2026, excusal(s): None

New Business

Commissioners also approved on voice vote the appointment of the two current alternates on the Zoning Board of Adjustment to regular seats and the establishment of a procedure for filling the two resulting alternate vacancies.

However, it was learned no one had yet applied for those alternate seats.

Steve Steiner can be reached at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.

Keeping Polk County informed is exactly why we’re here. Follow The Citrus Tea News for more local coverage, or subscribe to The Citrus Tea News e-Weekly at the link in our bio.

Truly Local news. Truly Polk County.

Your community. Your news. Your right to know. Follow The Citrus Tea News for real local news across Polk County, and subscribe to our free e-Weekly newsletter at the links below. We welcome your comments and questions. Send us a message to reach our team.

Frequently Asked Questions

SubSCRIBE For free FOLLOW ON FACEBOOK CONTACT US

What did the Bartow City Commission approve on Nov. 2, 2026?

Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 2026-12 on first reading, four resolutions, the consent agenda, and the move of two Zoning Board of Adjustment alternates to regular seats. The roll call votes were 4-0, with Commissioner Leo E. Longworth absent.

Why does Bartow need a franchise with Lakeland Electric?

City Attorney Sean Parker said Wind Meadows South is inside the city limits, and the city has a franchise arrangement with other service providers serving customers there. He said the ordinance formalizes that arrangement, which includes official permission and a franchise fee the city charges.

What are the $24.5 million State Revolving Fund loans for?

Assistant City Manager for Infrastructure John Hall said three resolutions were needed to draw down the loans. They cover drinking water management and compliance, a water facility plan, and a wastewater facility plan.

When is the second reading of Ordinance No. 2026-12?

Parker said the ordinance will come back to commissioners in a couple of weeks for a second reading.

Who serves on the Bartow City Commission?

Mayor Tanya Tucker, Vice Mayor Laura Simpson, and Commissioners Gary Ball, Trish Pfeiffer, and Leo E. Longworth serve on the commission. Longworth was absent from the Nov. 2 meeting.

Sources: City of Bartow City Commission amended agenda, regular meeting, Nov. 2, 2026, items 8, 10a, 11, 12b1, 13a through 13d and 14; Bartow City Commission meeting transcript, Nov. 2, 2026; City of Bartow officials roster, undated; Steve Steiner, reporting at the Nov. 2, 2026, meeting

The post Bartow City Commission Nov. 2: Lakeland Electric Franchise for Wind Meadows South Advances as $24.5 Million in Water Loans Move Forward first appeared on The Citrus Tea News and was written by Steven Steiner. The Citrus Tea News covers Polk County, Florida. Truly Local News. Truly Polk County. thecitrustea.com