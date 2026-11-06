RCPS superintendent to host community conversation By Special graphic

CONYERS — Rockdale County parents, students and residents can speak directly with Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Stephanie S. Johnson at a community meeting hosted by Somos Rockdale on Friday, Nov. 13.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Community Center and will give families an opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and discuss issues affecting students throughout the school district.

Organizers encourage residents to attend and share their experiences with the school system, especially those with questions or unresolved concerns about their children’s education.

Topics identified by Somos Rockdale include academics, school transportation, student discipline, special education and school safety. Attendees can also bring up other issues affecting their families.

“Have a question about your child’s education? Have a concern that hasn’t been addressed?” Somos Rockdale wrote in its event announcement. “This is your chance to have your voice heard and get answers directly from the Superintendent of Schools.”

Johnson welcomed the opportunity to meet with community members, responding to the organization’s social media announcement.

“I am looking forward to meeting everyone. I am very grateful for the invitation and opportunity,” Johnson wrote.

The meeting will give families a chance to discuss both individual concerns and broader issues facing Rockdale County Public Schools.

Somos Rockdale is encouraging parents, students and other community members to participate in the discussion about the future of local schools.

“Come out, ask questions, share your experiences, and be part of the conversation about the future of our schools,” the organization stated. “Your voice matters.”

Johnson is still relatively new to the district.

The Board of Education unanimously appointed her July 30 and she began serving Aug. 3. Before joining RCPS, she worked for the Georgia Department of Education and brought more than 30 years of public education experience.

Her published 90-day entry plan specifically emphasizes listening to families, engaging community stakeholders, identifying district challenges, and developing a strategic action plan. That makes the Nov. 13 meeting especially relevant to her stated priorities.