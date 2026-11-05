Guardian Pharmacy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $18.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $371.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.9 million.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRDN