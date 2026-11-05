Rockdale County Restaurant Report Card – 11/04/2026

The Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments conducted food service inspections in Rockdale County on 11/04/2026. The following 3 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 3 locations

Quick Change Billiards-Base — 🟢 91 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-04-2026 • 2200 Covington Hwy Conyers GA 30012Chipotle Mexican Grill — 🟢 96 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-04-2026 • 1467 GA-138 Conyers GA 30013Simma Down Cuisine - Mobile — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-04-2026 • 2200 Covington Hwy Conyers GA 30012

Source: Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments. Data reflects food service inspections conducted on 11/04/2026.