NCR Atleos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported net income of $97 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

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