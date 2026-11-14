Cincinnati plans to grade itself on its readiness for climate migrants.

Its own residents already handed City Hall a grade, and it is not a good one.

Page 14 of the Cincinnati climate migration plan lists two deliverables: a public dashboard and a readiness score. The full document says a working group would meet on a regular schedule to review the data. The Office of Environment and Sustainability would run it all.

The plan also admits what it does not know. It says there is “no guarantee that Cincinnati will be a receiving city” for climate migration. Nobody at City Hall can say how many people are coming, or when, or whether they are coming at all.

Meanwhile, the people already here have spoken. In the city’s 2025 resident survey, only 32% reported being satisfied with their overall sense of safety. Just 31% reported satisfaction with the value they get for their city taxes and fees. The survey reached 1,234 households in late 2025, with a 2.78-point margin of error.

Those numbers are not projections for 2050. Yet Mayor Aftab Pureval promoted the Cincinnati climate migration plan again in his Nov. 10 State of the City address, according to local coverage. So which readiness score is City Hall working on?

Cincinnati’s problems are not hypothetical

The survey tells the mayor exactly what residents want fixed. Its top three priorities are streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure, then police services, then code enforcement.

The trend lines run the wrong way. Satisfaction with overall safety fell from 40% in 2023 to 32%. Satisfaction with police protection dropped from 50% to 40%, and satisfaction with the value of city taxes fell from 41% to 31%. Only 12% were satisfied with the condition of city streets, compared with 35% in the survey firm’s large-city benchmark.

Fairness requires two caveats. First, 64% still rate Cincinnati well as a place to live, 15 points above the large-city benchmark. That figure stood at 81% two years earlier. Second, the survey predates this year’s drop in homicides, which deserves credit.

But the safety problem has not gone away. As the Exchange’s State of the City fact-check showed, nonfatal shooting victims rose 5.5% through October while homicides fell nearly 30%. Three police districts recorded more victims. Avondale went from 16 shooting victims to 28, and Westwood went from nine to 14.

Schools add to the picture. Ohio’s latest report card gave Cincinnati Public Schools three stars overall and four for student progress, a real improvement. It also gave the district one star for graduation and two for early literacy. An elected school board, not the mayor, runs the district. Still, families weigh schools when they pick a city, and a city courting newcomers should ask why families hesitate today.

The city’s own documents show who is moving here

The Cincinnati climate migration plan says migration has increased the city’s population since 2010. It credits international newcomers and people moving from other cities in the region but offers no figures for either group. It also concedes that federal immigration policy has since slowed international arrivals.

The city-commissioned forecast is blunter. The Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s outlook says international migration drove regional population growth over the past five years. In other words, the city’s own research credits immigration, not Americans fleeing heat and floods.

Census estimates fill in the numbers. The city’s population rose from about 309,700 in 2020 to 314,855 in 2024, then slipped to 314,367 in 2025. That loss of 488 residents was the first decline since 2021, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported.

The Census Bureau doesn’t break out migration by city, so the county is the closest measure. Its county estimates show Hamilton County lost a net 4,650 residents to other parts of the country between July 2024 and July 2025. International migration added 3,032. Births outnumbered deaths by 2,159, so the county still grew by 559 people.

The wider metro area did slightly better, gaining 1,836 domestic movers and 6,900 international ones. None of these sources counts a single climate migrant, because no agency tracks why people move.

So the pattern is plain. Americans are leaving the urban county on net, and immigration is covering the gap. People vote with their feet. Cincinnati has not had a Republican mayor in 55 years, and Democrats hold all nine council seats. That record is not flattering. Before planning for strangers in 2050, the mayor could ask why current neighbors keep moving out.

A forecast that does not agree with itself

The headline number in the Cincinnati climate migration plan is 525,000 new residents by 2050. That figure comes from the Chamber’s high-growth scenario of 525,971. It covers a 15-county region across three states and includes both ordinary relocation and climate moves. Moreover, the Chamber’s authors call that scenario less likely than their modest one.

The report also contradicts itself. Its narrative puts the modest scenario at 166,484 new residents, while its summary table says 219,484. The high scenario reads 525,971 in the narrative and 578,971 in the table. Both gaps equal exactly 53,000 people. Even the housing figures differ, with 73,387 units in one place and 73,677 in another.

A baseline adjustment may explain the gaps, but the published report does not say. The Chamber should reconcile its own tables before a city builds a monitoring program on them.

What the Cincinnati climate migration plan would track

The plan proposes tracking driver’s-license and postal-address changes, insurance distress in other states, and English Learner enrollment at Cincinnati Public Schools. It reports 702 recently arrived English Learner students.

Notice what that last measure captures. The plan itself calls English Learner enrollment a proxy for immigrant and language-minority students. That is a measure of immigration. It cannot show that a family left Phoenix because of the heat.

People move for jobs, family, and cheaper housing. A readiness score that counts every arrival as a possible climate migrant will always find what it is looking for.

The national progressive policy network has found Cincinnati

The Cincinnati climate migration plan carries a national pedigree. New America, a left-leaning Washington think tank, lists Cincinnati in its Great Lakes Receiving Network. The plan’s acknowledgments name ICLEI-USA, the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Welcoming America and Unbound Philanthropy. The regional Chamber also signed on, writing the forecast that supplies the big number.

Look at what the plan asks for, and the politics come into focus. It says the work would run best through an office of newcomer services, like other cities’ immigration support offices. It names immigration-focused nonprofits among its partners. One early-warning signal is a count of immigrant students. Strip off the climate label, and much of this plan reads as an immigrant-services agenda that voters never got to weigh under its own name.

The politics also work for the mayor. Pureval took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024. He won a second term last year, and term limits bar him from a third. He says he spends little time thinking about what comes next, WVXU reported in August. His record says otherwise. He won the county clerk’s office in 2016, ran for Congress in 2018, and won the mayor’s office in 2021. Politicians who climb that steadily do not retire at 47. A term-limited mayor with a convention speech behind him looks a lot like a man his party is grooming for something bigger.

Then the New York Times featured him and the plan in late July. Its report noted that promising benefits to current residents may protect him politically if no migrant wave ever arrives.

That is the tell. A mayor can announce a first-in-the-nation plan, join a national network, and land in the Times long before the plan improves one block. Repaving streets and enforcing building codes earns no such coverage, even though residents ranked those jobs first. A plan that cannot fail makes a fine résumé line. Cincinnati needs a mayor who chases results here more than applause elsewhere.

City Hall already paints its politics on the street

Anyone who doubts that City Hall governs by symbol can walk out its front door. The words “Black Lives Matter!” have covered Plum Street since 2020. Private donors paid for the first version. A year later, the city paid to repaint it. Fox19 put the bill at $118,000 after the city manager recommended tapping federal pandemic-relief money.

The paint keeps coming. Organizers said in 2023 that artists refresh the mural every year, and crews refurbished it again last month for the BLINK festival. Pureval did not start the project, but he attended the 2023 dedication of a city-funded plaque, and the repainting has continued under his watch. City Hall should say who has paid since 2021.

Supporters call the mural a statement of racial healing, and council approved it unanimously. But a slogan is not a neutral memorial. Then-Council Member Betsy Sundermann warned in 2021 against putting “a public forum type political message in front of City Hall,” WVXU reported. She was right. A federal lawsuit filed last month now argues that other viewpoints deserve the same access to city pavement.

No opposing view gets a city block. That makes the mural less a tribute than a banner, telling every visitor which side runs this building. A government that keeps its slogan freshly painted while 12% of residents approve of its streets has told voters what it values. The Cincinnati climate migration plan follows the same instinct: statement first, service later.

A Cincinnati climate migration plan with no price tag

The plan contains no budget. It names no cost for the dashboard, the working group, or the staff hours behind them. It adds that the work would fit best alongside an office of newcomer services, without saying whether one exists.

That silence matters in a lean year. The city’s budget summary shows officials closed a $29.5 million gap for fiscal 2027, including $8.5 million saved by leaving jobs vacant. When City Manager Sheryl Long proposed those savings in May, she wrote that “our departments will need to do more with less,” WVXU reported.

The cost may prove small, and nothing in the plan shows money leaving police, fire, or paving. But this is how government grows: a working group, then a dashboard, then an office. Taxpayers should not have to guess. City Hall should publish the cost, the staff time, and the benchmarks that would end the program if it fails.

The best defense of the plan exposes its weakness

Supporters of the Cincinnati climate migration plan make a reasonable case. More housing, faster permits, better transit and stronger sewers would help current residents even if no migrant ever arrives. Pureval told the Times that a sudden influx creates a crisis for an unprepared city.

That case proves too much, though. If those improvements meet Cincinnati’s present needs, they don’t need a 2050 migration model to justify them. The city doesn’t need a climate forecast to process permits quickly, fill potholes, or answer police calls. It needs a government that treats those jobs as the main event, not a side benefit of a climate brand.

The Exchange made a version of this argument in June, asking whether City Hall had its priorities backward. The city’s own survey and the Census estimates supply the evidence.

The readiness score that already exists

A city’s reputation should begin with the people who live in it. Pureval’s administration has real progress to claim, including fewer homicides. He cannot fix every problem alone, and long-range planning has a place.

Priorities show in what a government chooses to measure, however. City Hall wants a new readiness score for how well it would receive hypothetical newcomers. It already paid for a resident survey.

Only 32% feel safe, and just 31% think their taxes buy fair value. City Hall can start raising those scores without another scenario or another working group. Unlike the climate migrants of 2050, those residents are already here.