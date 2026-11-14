Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is urging Gov. Mike DeWine to reject an Ohio bill that would ease state restrictions on firearm suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns.

McGuffey spoke at a Nov. 13 news conference with State Rep. Karen Brownlee and Cincinnati City Council Member Anna Albi.

She argued that changing the rules could make the weapons easier to acquire and create challenges for law enforcement, including making it harder for gunshot-detection systems to identify shots.

What SB 214 would change

The measure, Senate Bill 214, would remove suppressors and legally defined “sawed-off firearms” from Ohio’s list of “dangerous ordnance.” The bill analysis says that would allow people to acquire, possess, carry or use the firearms under state law without the current dangerous-ordnance restrictions.

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s analysis defines sawed-off firearms by barrel and overall length, covering short-barreled rifles and shotguns.

House amendments broadened the bill

The bill began as a proposal focused on suppressors. House lawmakers amended it to include short-barreled firearms.

The House passed the amended bill 69–27 on Nov. 10, and the Senate concurred in those changes 21–9.The Ohio Senate’s official vote record lists both votes.

Sheriff and supporters dispute the public-safety impact

McGuffey raised concerns about access through private sales and the possible use of suppressors to evade gunshot-detection technology.

Supporters, including the Sportsmen’s Alliance, say suppressors are used by hunters and target shooters to reduce noise and protect hearing.

They argue the bill treats the items more like other firearms and aligns Ohio law with recent federal changes.WCPO reported arguments from both sides.

Federal rules remain part of the picture

The federal context changed in October, when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it would stop enforcing certain National Firearms Act registration and prior-approval requirements for suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns.

ATF says other firearm rules still apply, including background checks for dealer sales and state and local restrictions.ATF’s guidance also says short-barreled rifles and shotguns still require prior approval for interstate transportation.

Bill awaits further action

The bill has cleared both legislative chambers. Theofficial Senate status page lists the Senate’s Nov. 10 concurrence as its latest action. WCPO reported that DeWine’s office had not announced whether he would sign the measure.