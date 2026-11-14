A new mini-golf course celebrating Cincinnati figures is scheduled to open at The Banks on Friday, Nov. 20.

Putt House – Legends at Freedom Park will sit along Freedom Way next to The Filson.

Thecurrent visitor guide for The Banks lists the Nov. 20 opening date, while local coverage places the course between The Filson and Yard House.

TheCincinnati Park Board approved a three-year lease for the project in July. The course was developed with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and information about the honorees will appear at the corresponding holes.

The figures represented span Cincinnati history, arts, athletics and civic life. They include abolitionist James Bradley, artist Robert S. Duncanson, physician Elizabeth Blackwell, basketball star Oscar Robertson, football player Anthony Muñoz and marriage equality advocate Jim Obergefell. ThePutt House Legends page has the full list.

The project also includes a financial commitment to the Freedom Center. The developer has agreed to donate $100,000 annually while the course operates, according toWVXU’s report on the lease.

Guests can get food and drinks from The Filson next door. The course is intended for individual visits, family outings and group events.

Hours and admission

The opening information provided for the course lists these hours:

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is listed at $25 for adults, $20 for older people, first responders and military members, and $15 for children 10 and younger. Same-day replays are listed at $10. Visitors can check thePutt House website for current details.

One detail varies across published sources: the current Banks guide describes an 18-hole course, while earlier local reports described 19 holes. Visitors may want to confirm the final course layout with the venue.

For more details or updates, you can visit the official Putt House Cincinnati Website.

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