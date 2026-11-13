Local doctors say flu cases are appearing earlier than usual this year, as national surveillance shows influenza activity increasing across the United States.

Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, an infectious disease physician with UC Health, told WXIX that cases began showing up locally at the end of September.

He said UC Health’s emergency room tests about 25 to 30 people a day for flu, with an average of one or two testing positive for influenza A.

Fichtenbaum said he thinks the season could peak earlier than usual, possibly before Thanksgiving, when holiday gatherings may contribute to transmission. That is his expectation, rather than a confirmed forecast for the Cincinnati area.

Dr. Ellen Combs-Averill of St. Elizabeth Hospital also reported seeing flu cases earlier than usual. She told WXIX that the hospital had recorded nearly 1,000 flu admissions so far. The report did not specify the time period or facilities covered by that figure.

Influenza continuing to rise

The latest CDC FluView report issued Nov. 13 for the week ending Nov. 7, shows influenza activity continuing to rise nationally and running higher than is typical for this point in the season. Flu tests were positive in 11.3% of clinical laboratory specimens, up from 9.1% the previous week. The CDC also reported that 3.2% of outpatient visits were for influenza-like illness, above the national baseline of 2.9%.

The CDC cautions that an early increase does not necessarily lead to a higher seasonal peak or greater overall severity. Its preliminary assessment classifies flu severity as low so far. The agency’s forecasts point to likely increases in flu-related hospital admissions and emergency department visits for the week ending Nov. 28, but they do not establish when the season will peak.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, congestion and muscle aches, which may overlap with symptoms of other respiratory illnesses. The doctors said they are also watching for complications such as pneumonia.

Both Cincinnati physicians said it is not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for people 6 months and older and encourages those who have not yet received this season’s vaccine to get it.

Cincinnati flu update based on latest data

Hamilton County recorded 17 influenza-associated hospitalizations in October, according to the latest county-level report I found from Hamilton County Public Health. Across the eight-county Southwest Ohio region, October hospitalizations rose to 43 from 22 in September, a 95% increase.

Those figures count hospitalizations, not all flu infections, and the report does not give a separate count for Cincinnati city. In aNov. 11 interview with WXIX, a UC Health physician said his emergency department was finding about one or two influenza A cases per day among 25 to 30 people tested.

Nationally, the latestCDC report, covering the week ending Nov. 7, shows flu activity rising: 11.3 percent of clinical lab specimens tested positive, up from 9.1 percent the week before. CDC cautions that an early rise does not necessarily mean a more severe season.