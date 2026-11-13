Cincinnati seeks sidewalk Assessment for Downtown and OTR

A Cincinnati councilman is seeking an assessment of the sidewalk conditions in downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

Councilmember Mark Jeffreys has asked the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering about the assessment where residents have raised concerns about cracked and uneven pavement.

The request followed a listening session organized by Over-the-Rhine residents, according toWXIX’s report.

Jeffreys said residents asked what the city planned to do about sidewalks in disrepair.

Transportation officials told Jeffreys that the assessment could take a couple of months and that work would begin soon, WXIX reported.

Jeffreys said he wants downtown to be the starting point, though he believes sidewalk conditions should also be assessed in other neighborhoods.

Downtown as starting point

Jeffreys described the issue as both a safety concern and an accessibility problem for people walking, older residents and people who use wheelchairs. He also said damaged sidewalks affect the impression visitors get of downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

Property owners may be responsible for repairs

Some sidewalks are next to private property, particularly in Over-the-Rhine. The city’s311 sidewalk repair information says the Department of Transportation and Engineering inspects reported sidewalks and notifies adjacent property owners of their repair responsibilities. If required work is not completed, the city may arrange the repair and charge the owner.

Jeffreys said owners would have 90 days to make repairs after receiving notice. The city’ssidewalk repair program page says a repair notice sets the deadline for the work, but does not specify a universal 90-day period.

Residents can report a damaged sidewalk through the city’s311 service or by calling 311. The request is routed to the transportation department for inspection.

Existing repair efforts provide context

The proposed review comes as Cincinnati continues other sidewalk repair efforts. A separate residential pilot received $100,000 to address hazards in seven underserved neighborhoods. By March 2026, the city reported repairs at 55 properties and said nearly all the pilot funding had been spent, according to a city manager’s update.

The city’s approved capital budget also lists $659,000 for sidewalk repairs across fiscal years 2026 and 2027, though it does not identify that funding as dedicated to the downtown and Over-the-Rhine assessment.

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