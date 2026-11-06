Cincinnati Thanksgiving Day Race expects more than 11,000 participants for 117th annual event

The Thanksgiving Day Race will return to Cincinnati on November 26, continuing a holiday tradition that brings thousands of runners, walkers and families together.

The organizers expect more than 11,000 participants for this year’s event.

The 117th Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race will feature updated race courses, staggered starting times and activities for participants of different ages.

According to an announcement from Western & Southern Financial Group on November 2, organizers expect more than 11,000 runners and walkers to participate in the annual event.

The race will take place on Thanksgiving morning, with TQL Stadium serving as the starting and finishing location.

Updated race courses planned for 2026

This year’s event will introduce updated 5K and 10K courses through downtown Cincinnati.

Organizers also plan to implement staggered starting times to improve the race-day experience for participants.

FC Cincinnati continues to oversee the event, while Pig Works will support race operations and course enhancements.

The event will offer three main activities: the Western & Southern 10K, the Thanksgiving Day Race 5K and the ProAmpac Kids Fun Run.

Thanksgiving Day Race schedule

The 2026 race will take place Thursday, November 26, at TQL Stadium.

The scheduled events include:

8:30 a.m. – ProAmpac Kids Fun Run: A noncompetitive quarter-mile race for children ages 5 to 10.

9 a.m. – Western & Southern 10K: A 6.2-mile race through Cincinnati.

9:15 a.m. – Thanksgiving Day Race 5K: A shorter event welcoming runners and walkers.

9:30 a.m. – Pella Recovery Zone: A post-race gathering featuring refreshments, food and entertainment.

The 5K and 10K participants will follow separate courses before reuniting at the finish line at TQL Stadium.

Race proceeds to support Cincinnati-area charities

Beyond promoting fitness and community participation, the annual event supports several nonprofit organizations serving Greater Cincinnati.

Beneficiaries include the Alzheimer’s Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, FC Cincinnati Foundation, Girls on the Run, Roger Bacon High School and Young Life.

Proceeds from the event will help these organizations continue their community programs and services.

Western & Southern Financial Group has served as the race’s title sponsor since 2013.

Registration and packet pickup information

Registration for the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Race is open through the event’s official website.

Participants can choose from the 10K, 5K and children’s fun run.

Packet pickup will take place at TQL Stadium from November 24 through November 26. Participants can also register onsite during the pickup period, subject to availability.

The event continues a Cincinnati Thanksgiving tradition dating back to 1907, bringing generations of residents together through running, walking and community activities.

Why is Thanksgiving Day Race significant?

The Cincinnati Thanksgiving Day Race is significant because it is one of the city’s longest-running holiday traditions, dating back to 1907. The annual event brings together thousands of runners, walkers and families to celebrate Thanksgiving through fitness and community participation.

Beyond promoting healthy activities, the race supports nonprofit organizations across Greater Cincinnati, including groups focused on health, education and youth development. It also gives residents an opportunity to connect with their community and begin the holiday with a shared tradition.