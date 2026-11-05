Cincinnati upgrades Snowplow Tracker, GPS systems ahead of winter season

Cincinnati’s snowplow tracker upgrades will give residents improved access to information about snow removal operations during the 2026–2027 winter season.

The upgrades aim to improve the reliability of the city’s Snowplow Tracker and provide more accurate information about snowplow locations and road conditions.

Cincinnati snowplow tracker gets new technology

City officials announced the technology improvements Thursday, November 5, with Mayor Aftab Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and Department of Public Services Director Mark Riley outlining the changes.

The city is partnering with technology vendor ETCH to improve its public Snowplow Tracker.

The updated system will use upgraded GPS technology to provide more reliable location information as snowplows clear city streets.

The improvements follow previous technical problems that affected the tracking system during periods of heavy public traffic.

During major winter weather events, residents often use the tracker to determine which streets have received snow removal services.

Also, the updated platform aims to make that information more accessible and reliable when residents need it most.

City expands roadway weather monitoring network

Cincinnati is also expanding its network of roadway weather stations to improve winter weather monitoring.

The city plans to add 10 stations, bringing the total to 20.

These stations collect information about pavement temperatures, precipitation and road conditions.

The additional monitoring equipment will help city crews assess changing weather conditions and make more informed decisions about snow and ice removal.

The improvements are part of Cincinnati’s broader preparations for the upcoming winter season.

Snowplows receive digital route guidance

Furthermore, the city has also equipped snowplow trucks with tablets that display digital routes.

The technology replaces traditional paper maps and helps drivers navigate their assigned routes during winter operations.

Cincinnati deploys approximately 65 snowplow trucks and drivers per shift during major winter weather events.

Crews generally prioritize major roads, bridges, hills and heavily traveled routes before moving into residential neighborhoods.

The city aims to make all streets passable within 24 hours after snowfall ends.

Cincinnati prepares community involvement through Paint-a-Plow

Aside from technology improvements, Cincinnati is introducing a community initiative called Paint-a-Plow.

The project gives Cincinnati Public Schools students an opportunity to create artwork for snowplows operating in their neighborhoods.

Four schools were selected to participate:

East District: Clark Montessori

West District: LEAP Academy

North District: Bond Hill Academy

South District: School for Creative and Performing Arts

The initiative adds a community element to the city’s winter preparations by involving students in public service activities.

Residents can monitor snow removal operations

Residents will be able to use the city’s Snowplow Tracker to monitor snow removal activities during winter weather operations.

The upgraded system is intended to provide more dependable information about snowplow locations as crews work across Cincinnati.

Residents can also report hazardous or icy road conditions by calling 311.

The technology improvements come as the city prepares for another winter season, when reliable road information and coordinated snow removal operations will be important for commuters and residents.