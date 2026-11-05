Cincinnati Bengals prepare for Madrid matchup after overtime win over Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their international matchup against the Atlanta Falcons after securing a dramatic overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals improved their record to 5-2 following a 43-36 win over Tennessee on November 1 at Paycor Stadium.

The team will travel to Madrid, Spain, for its Week 9 game against Atlanta on Sunday, November 8.

Bengals rally for overtime victory against Titans

The Bengals overcame a competitive performance from Tennessee to secure their fifth win of the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown with a nine-yard rushing play in overtime.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins recorded 10 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase contributed 141 receiving yards and another touchdown on 11 catches.

The Titans also produced 440 total yards, keeping the game competitive through regulation. However, Cincinnati scored the decisive touchdown in overtime to finish the contest.

Tee Higgins earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Higgins received AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his performance against Tennessee.

His 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns helped Cincinnati complete the comeback and secure the victory.

Burrow also received recognition for his performance, earning a nomination for the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week award.

The recognition highlights Cincinnati’s offensive production as the team enters the next week of its schedule.

Rookie defensive end Cashius Howell placed on injured reserve

The Bengals also face personnel challenges heading into their international game.

Cincinnati placed rookie defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve on November 3 after he underwent surgery for a wrist injury.

Howell appeared in all seven games before the injury, recording six tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack.

Cornerback DJ Turner II and defensive end Cedric Johnson also sustained injuries during the Titans game. Both players were initially considered day-to-day, making their availability important to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Bengals face Falcons in Madrid

Cincinnati will meet the Atlanta Falcons at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on November 8.

The Bengals enter the matchup with a 5-2 record, while Atlanta holds a 3-5 record.

The Falcons are coming off a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their offense struggled in that game, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throwing four interceptions.

The upcoming matchup gives Cincinnati an opportunity to extend its winning record while playing its third international game in franchise history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, or 10:30 p.m. Philippine time.

Cincinnati looks to build momentum

The Bengals’ latest victory provides momentum heading into their international appearance. Their offense has demonstrated strong production through Burrow, Higgins and Chase.

However, injuries on defense remain an important concern as Cincinnati prepares to face Atlanta.

The Falcons will also look to recover from their recent shutout loss, setting up a matchup between two teams seeking to improve their positions during the 2026 NFL season.