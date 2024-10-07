In focus: Swiss heritage celebrated at Oktoberfest in Frances

Stein-holding competitions and European style nine-pin bowling were among the activities during the Lewis-Pacific Swiss Society's Oktoberfest in Fances on Saturday.

Learn more about the Lewis-Pacific Swiss Society at https://www.lewispacificswisssociety.org/.

Here's a look at the men's stein-holding competition, which was won by Ryan Deskins:

Photos by Chronicle photographer Kody Christen.