    In focus: Swiss heritage celebrated at Oktoberfest in Frances

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3umo_0vxzGdtH00

    Stein-holding competitions and European style nine-pin bowling were among the activities during the Lewis-Pacific Swiss Society's Oktoberfest in Fances on Saturday.

    Learn more about the Lewis-Pacific Swiss Society at https://www.lewispacificswisssociety.org/.

    Here's a look at the men's stein-holding competition, which was won by Ryan Deskins:

    Photos by Chronicle photographer Kody Christen.

