    'Wandering monk' to speak at Center for Positive Living in Centralia

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqgPr_0vxzGVmL00

    Brian Lottman will be the speaker at Center for Positive Living at 800 S. Pearl St. in Centralia at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

    From noon to 1:30 p.m., he will present a workshop. A meal will be served between the service and the workshop. All are welcome to attend.

    Lottman suggests a $30 donation for the workshop; however, no one will be turned away.

    “Twelve years ago, Brian, a wandering monk, renounced his former life and set out on the road to share the mystical path to self-realization,” organizers wrote in a news release. “He has held hundreds of gatherings at spiritual centers, churches and yoga studios all over the country. He is an inspirational speaker and a meditation teacher.”

    Satsang means “association with higher truth,” organizers stated.

    “In these sacred gatherings, Brian speaks about the nature of truth and love, and he recounts his amazing adventures as a monk and renunciant,” the release states. “He tells ancient tales about the mystical lives of saints. He holds a transformative space to bring the mind into deeper states of meditation. He plays harmonium and leads kirtan (singing and chanting).”

