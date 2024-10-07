'Wandering monk' to speak at Center for Positive Living in Centralia

Brian Lottman will be the speaker at Center for Positive Living at 800 S. Pearl St. in Centralia at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., he will present a workshop. A meal will be served between the service and the workshop. All are welcome to attend.

Lottman suggests a $30 donation for the workshop; however, no one will be turned away.

“Twelve years ago, Brian, a wandering monk, renounced his former life and set out on the road to share the mystical path to self-realization,” organizers wrote in a news release. “He has held hundreds of gatherings at spiritual centers, churches and yoga studios all over the country. He is an inspirational speaker and a meditation teacher.”

Satsang means “association with higher truth,” organizers stated.

“In these sacred gatherings, Brian speaks about the nature of truth and love, and he recounts his amazing adventures as a monk and renunciant,” the release states. “He tells ancient tales about the mystical lives of saints. He holds a transformative space to bring the mind into deeper states of meditation. He plays harmonium and leads kirtan (singing and chanting).”