    Free recycling event set for Randle this weekend

    1 days ago

    Lewis County will host a community recycling event this weekend for residents to dispose of and recycle materials.

    The event will be held Saturday at the Lewis County Public Works Department Area 7 (Kiona) Road Shop at 8911 U.S. Highway 12 in Randle. The event is sponsored by the Lewis County Department of Public Works.

    Computer and television recycling, appliance and scrap metal recycling, yard waste drop off, and household hazardous waste collection will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sensitive document shredding will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can bring up to three grocery bags of sensitive documents to the event.

    All screens must be 42 inches or smaller to be disposed of, and each household is limited to two items.

    Residents can also dispose of lawn or pool chemicals, cleaners, motor oil, antifreeze or pesticides, or other household chemicals for free. Limits and restrictions on the disposal include:

    • Containers must be left at the event

    • 10 fluorescent or CFL lights

    • Up to 5 gallons motor oil

    • Up to 5 gallons antifreeze

    • Up to five gallons cooking oil

    • No containers larger than 5 gallons

    • No paint

    • No PaintCare items

    Residents can go to PaintCare.org to find PaintCare locations around Lewis County.

    Attendees can also bring grass clippings, leaves and branches for disposal. Noxious weeds will not be accepted.

