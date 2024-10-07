Reservations now available for 'Wizarding Christmas Afternoon Tea' at British Bites in Centralia

While the crisp autumn air will remain for a few more months, those hoping to get an early jump on the holiday season can begin making reservations at one Centralia business.

British Bites, located at 108 S. Washington Ave. in Centralia, has started accepting reservations for their Harry Potter-themed Christmas tea. For $48, customers will be treated to a movie-themed menu during their sixth annual “Wizarding Christmas Afternoon Tea.”

The event will begin on Nov. 30 and will run the following three weekends. Reservations can be made by calling 360-807-4008.

Vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives to the traditional menu are available, and requests should be made at booking.

British Bites, owned by Lori and Mike West, opened in Centralia last November. The bakery and bistro was the second location the Wests owned. The first location in Puyallup is now closed.

For more information or to make a reservation, call British Bites during business hours at 360-807-4008 .

Visit https://www.britishbites.net/ to learn more about the business. To follow the business on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/BritishBites720 .