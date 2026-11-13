(The Center Square) – Democratic challenger Catina Hamm, trailing by 225 votes after Friday’s canvassing in all 100 North Carolina counties was completed, has until noon Tuesday to request a recount against incumbent Republican state Sen. Danny Britt.

The Center Square has not independently confirmed that Hamm will seek one, however.

The District 24 Senate race in the southeastern part of the state is the final puzzle piece for whether the state goes from two Republican-majority chambers and a Democratic governor to a Democratic trifecta. The House of Representatives, 71 Republicans strong before Election Day, is projected when results become official to go to 71 Democrats, one unaffiliated caucusing with neither party, and 48 Republicans.

District 24 has voters in Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties. Britt is from Lumberton and Hamm is from Raeford.

Should Britt prevail, Republicans will have a 26-24 majority in the upper chamber. Should Hamm prevail, the chamber will be 25-25 with first-term Democratic Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt capable of delivering tie-breaking votes.

All recounts are open to the public and paid by the counties, per the General Statutes.

In the canvass, the change of votes according to the State Board of Elections was a gain of 11 for Hamm and eight for Britt. Seeking a sixth term, Britt leads 28,055-27,830, a difference of 225 – or 0.4%.

The Associated Press, the organization the historically calls race results, on Friday afternoon had the Senate 25-24 Republicans with one undecided, and the House of Representatives 66-48 Democrats with one unaffiliated and five undecided.

At the federal level, Democrat Roy Cooper’s win over Republican Michael Whatley was called eight minutes after the final extended poll hours closed and was the first upper chamber flip from red to blue.

Nine Democrats and one Republican have been called winners to the U.S. House of Representatives, where the delegation is poised to flip from a 10-4 Republican majority to an 11-3 Democratic majority.

State canvassing to certify results is Nov. 24.