(The Center Square) — All passengers were accounted for after a tanker struck a docked river cruise ship Friday afternoon in New Orleans, prompting a multiagency rescue operation on the Mississippi River.

Mayor Helena Moreno and Gov. Jeff Landry held a press conference following the collision, which involved American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage and the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.

The American Heritage was carrying approximately 129 passengers, in addition to crew members, according to an initial Port of New Orleans statement.

The tanker struck the cruise ship at approximately 12:30 p.m. outside the port’s administration building at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place. The American Heritage had docked about two hours earlier for passengers to disembark, the port said.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded. Passengers were brought inside the administration building for medical assessment and assistance.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders,” the port said in its initial statement.

The cause of the collision remained unconfirmed in the information available for this report.

The American Heritage is part of New Orleans’ year-round river cruise business. Port NOLA’s published vessel directory lists the ship with a capacity of 150 passengers and seven-night itineraries between New Orleans and Memphis.