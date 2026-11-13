(The Center Square) – Louisiana has submitted a proposal to host the United States Space Academy at LSU New Orleans, offering campus facilities, state startup funding and city infrastructure improvements without disclosing the total public cost.

The proposal, announced Thursday, would bring an inaugural class of 300 cadets to the lakefront campus in fall 2028, expand to 1,200 by fall 2031 and eventually accommodate at least 4,000. The university would continue serving civilian students alongside the proposed federal academy.

Louisiana Economic Development said a dedicated Louisiana U.S. Space Academy Fund would cover startup needs and independent operating infrastructure. However, the announcement did not identify the fund’s proposed balance, funding sources or how much state and local governments would commit.

Under the state’s plan, the academy would operate as a “campus within a campus,” with its own residence hall, academic space and formation grounds under academy governance. Louisiana and LSU would have the site ready by the third quarter of 2027, while renovations and construction would continue through 2031.

The campus has 2.83 million square feet of academic, laboratory, residential, athletic and research facilities, including 1,676 residence hall beds, according to the state announcement. Officials also identified 23 classrooms, 37 laboratories and 348 offices as available.

“Louisiana has helped America reach the stars for generations, and we are ready to help lead the next era of American spaceflight,” Gov. Jeff Landry said in the announcement.

The proposal draws on the region’s aerospace manufacturing and research infrastructure, including NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, about nine miles from campus, and Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Michoud built the Saturn V first stages used in the Apollo program, the external tanks for the space shuttle and the core stages for NASA’s Space Launch System, according to the state.

Southern University at New Orleans and Tulane University have committed facilities and academic resources to support the proposal. Louisiana officials said more than 100 employers, universities and organizations have joined the effort, which also has support from the state’s entire congressional delegation.

The proposed academic model would give students a common space-focused curriculum, supported by the Louisiana National Guard which will provide leadership development and military training.

New Orleans would coordinate improvements to roads, drainage and public services benefiting the campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The announcement did not provide a budget or construction schedule for those improvements.