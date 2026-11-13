(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn reappointed two commissioners Friday, each making nearly a quarter-million dollars annually, and replaced one as she assembles her team before taking office in January.

Blackburn reappointed Andy Holt as commissioner of agriculture on Friday.

Holt was appointed to the post in October 2025 by Gov. Bill Lee after Charlie Hatcher stepped down to run for the 5th Congressional District seat in the Republican primary, according to his biography on the Department of Agriculture's website. Hatcher defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Ogles, according to unofficial returns at the Tennessee State Election Commission, and went on to win the general election, defeating Democrat Chaz Molder.

Holt previously served as deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner for the Business Development Division, according to the department.

The commissioner of agriculture is paid $20,492 per month, according to Transparent Tennessee, for a total of $245,904 annually.

“When combined, agriculture and forest products represent the largest industry category in Tennessee’s economy at $103.8 billion,” Blackburn said in a statement. “The industry represents the backbone of our state’s economy and is present in every community across the entire state. Andy brings years of experience and a deep understanding of Tennessee agriculture, both as a farmer and as an influential voice in Tennessee agricultural policy for almost two decades.”

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication obtaining an interview with Blackburn.

Holt was Blackburn's second commissioner appointment on Friday. Mark Ezell will continue as commissioner of tourism development.

Ezell has led the department since January 2019, when he was appointed by Lee, according to the department's website. His salary is $20,492 per month, according to Transparent Tennessee, for a total of $245,904 annually.

On Thursday, Blackburn appointed Todd Kaestner as commissioner of finance and administration, according to a release. He will succeed Jim Bryson.

Kaestner has served on the Tennessee Board of Regents – an unpaid position – and the Williamson County Commission, according to Blackburn's announcement. Pay for the county commission is in the range of $6,000 to $8,000 annually, according to board documents.

Blackburn did not say in her announcement why she did not reappoint Bryson, who has served in the post since appointment by Lee in June 2022.

Bryson's salary is $24,315 a month, for a total of $291,780 annually, according to Transparent Tennessee.

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication in getting a response from Bryson.