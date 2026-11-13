(The Center Square) – New Wisconsin Senate minority leader Julian Bradley, R-New Berlin, knows his party no longer has the strength of numbers in the state.

So, while Democratic leaders spoke about their plans for new spending in the state, Bradley is preparing to be vocal about how that spending will impact taxes and affordability in Wisconsin.

“They have full control, their agenda is what will become law,” Bradley told The Center Square. “In the minority, what we have is our voice and we’re gonna use it. That’s absolutely my commitment.

“We are going to utilize our voice and be sure that the entire state understands, No. 1, it is full Democratic control that has brought you tax increases and additional pain to your pockets and your paycheck. And, No. 2, we’re going to let them know how to fix it, how to change it, and that’s by holding Democrats accountable the next time they’re on the ballot.”

Bradley pointed to the $3.6 billion budget gap before he took office that has now turned into $5 billion positive in the state’s ledger with a more than $3.3 billion surplus and nearly $2.1 billion in the rainy-day fund, something Gov. Tony Evers recently called “damn good news.”

“The state has been in pretty good financial hands in the last 16 years and we’re turning over a checkbook that is in very good shape,” Bradley said. “That money belongs to the people and my biggest fear right now is based on how the agenda items are being rolled out. That money is not going to end up back in their pockets and that’s really disappointing considering they spend their entire year telling everyone that affordability was their top priority.”

Democratic leaders this week spoke about increasing state funding for K-12 education and ending Act 10, something that is estimated to ultimately cost the state $2 billion annually, according to estimates from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Governor-elect David Crowley said that he was “not worried” about the cost estimates as Democrats are set to have an 18-15 majority in the Senate and a 53-46 majority in the Assembly.

“They’re being intentionally vague,” Bradley said. “They’re not putting a number out there because if they started talking about the full amount of the tax increases that are going to be necessary to fund their wish list, they would quickly lose the support of the public.

“We ran on affordability because that’s what our top priority is.”

Democratic majority leader Dianne Hesselbein said this week that she planned to work with Senate Republicans on bipartisan proposals because they are always open to good ideas. Bradley confirmed he has already had multiple conversations with Hesselbein about next year’s legislative session.

“if they want to work with us on tax cuts, we’re there,” Bradley said. “If they want to talk to us and work with us on how we can expand choice, we’ll be there for that too.

“There are certain principles that we are not going to bend just to call something bipartisan. They’ve been elected and given a majority and they ran on and are now changing their agenda it seems - they haven’t rolled anything officially out. Affordability is what they ran on and now we’re hearing about the National Voter Compact and congressional redistricting. I don’t know how any of those things are going to put more money into people’s pockets.”

Bradley said that Democratic leaders have been open about how holding control of the governor’s seat and legislature is the main reason that all Senate Democrats voted against a $1.8 billion surplus return and tax cut deal approved by Evers before the end of the last session.

“There’s going to be a lot of intended consequences to the Dem trifecta’s legislative agenda but there’s going to be a lot of unintended consequences as well,” Bradley said. “And we are going to try to do everything we can to highlight those things. And, at the end of the day, we’re going to do whatever we can to try to limit the amount of pain that might be caused by some of the decisions that they’re going to make.”