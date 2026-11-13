(The Center Square) – The state of Wisconsin is offering people thousands of dollars to move into Milwaukee.

The non-profit employment agency in Milwaukee County on Thursday announced new “relocation assistance initiatives” to get more people to live in Milwaukee.

“Through the program, eligible individuals moving from outside of Wisconsin may receive reimbursement for qualifying relocation expenses, helping make the transition to living and working in Milwaukee more affordable,” the announcement from Employ Milwaukee states.

Employ Milwaukee is a non-profit "local workforce development board" that focuses on Milwaukee County. But the money is coming from the state.

"[The program] is funded through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Talent Recruitment Grant." Employ Milwaukee explained.

Employ Milwaukee said the payments start at $3,000 for a one-person household and grow to $9,000 for a household of four or more.

There are, however, some requirements to qualify for the program. To be eligible, applicants must:

● Be moving from outside of Wisconsin

● Relocate to the city of Milwaukee

● Have a household income of $55,000 or more

● Not be participating in another Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant

The WEDC grant is worth more than $455,000 and is part of a $5 million recruit effort announced last May.

Employ Milwaukee said the hope is to find people to fill jobs in “healthcare, skilled trades, and public safety.”

Milwaukee has been losing people for years.

The city has lost more than 14,000 people since 2020, and Milwaukee has lost almost 179,000 people since its peak population in 1960.

In the 1960 Census, 741,324 lived in Milwaukee, the 2025 Census update said 562,407 remained.