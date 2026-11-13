(The Center Square) – Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson has announced her transition team, drawing criticism over some of her selections.

The current Michigan secretary of state will assume the governor’s office alongside her running mate, state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, on Jan. 1. Benson will succeed two-term Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, extending the party’s control of the governor’s office to a third consecutive term.

Benson is facing backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike for her picks for her 15-member transition team.

Notable team members include:

• Huntington Bank Chair Gary Torgow, who also sits on the board of directors of DTE Energy.

• President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Dan Kildee.

• Prosecutor of Wayne County Kym Worthy.

• President and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions Cindy Pasky.

All four will serve as leadership council chairs on the transition team, which Benson’s campaign said will “provide expertise and guidance as the incoming administration prepares to deliver on the priorities Michiganders voted for: lowering costs, raising wages, and making government work for the people.”

Benson has also thrown her support behind the team.

“I am bringing together some of the most experienced and respected leaders in our state to help us prepare for the work ahead,” she said. “Michiganders expect a government that works for them, and that starts with making sure we’re ready to deliver from Day One.”

Torgow’s appointment has drawn particular attention as utility costs remain a major concern for Michiganders and DTE Energy is one of the state’s largest energy providers.

“Jocelyn Benson ran on promises of transparency and good government, but is just sticking with the same status quo,” Gabe Butzke, press secretary for conservative advocacy group Michigan Forward Network, told The Center Square. “More than half of the members of her transition team are campaign and PAC donors. If voters want more government accountability and less corruption, they won’t get that from Benson.”

Benson’s chief legal counsel, Christina Grossi, has also served as chair of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s executive committee since April 6, following an appointment by Whitmer. Grossi previously served as Whitmer’s chief legal counsel.

Her appointment to the transition team comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the MEDC, including from Benson, over concerns about a lack of oversight of taxpayer-funded programs and economic development grants.

The Benson transition team did not respond to a request for comment on these concerns.